Sword Group: H1 2021 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF



from 01/01/2021 au 30/06/2021



Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2021, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:



- 4,417 shares



- €586,794



- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,081



- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,429



- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 51,112 shares for an amount of €1,881,589



- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 59,296 shares for an amount of €2,189,423



As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2020, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:



- 12,601 shares



- €278,959.39



The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.







Agenda

09/09/21 : Meeting to present the Half-Yearly Results for 2021 at 10:00am (CET) by webcast | Registration

25/10/21 : Publication of Q3 2021 Results





About Sword Group



Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.



Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market

Euronext Paris - Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR0004180578

ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services

Indices



CAC® Small

CAC® Mid & Small

CAC® All-Tradable

CAC® All-Share

Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment



