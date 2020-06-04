Swoop Announces Support for Canada's Healthcare Workers Through The Frontline Fund

CALGARY, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop announced a new charitable initiative with The Frontline Fund, raising funds in support of Canada's healthcare workers and hospital foundations.

Beginning Thursday, June 4, Swoop will be making disposable masks available at check-in, for a suggested minimum donation of $2.00, with 100 percent of after-tax proceeds going directly to The Frontline Fund until August 31, 2020. Additionally, Swoop will donate $5.00 per traveller, per booking from new bookings made during the month of June1.

"As Canadians, we owe the health care professionals who protect our communities a debt of gratitude and our continued support in the battle against COVID-19," says Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "Swoop is proud to offer our support by contributing to funding for supplies, support and research."

Since the onset of the pandemic, Swoop has relied on the guidance of public health professionals, implementing enhanced measures to ensure a healthy travel and work environment. Faced with the question of how best to support the health care workers that protect our communities, Swoop turned to the Frontline Fund: a coalition of 165 hospital foundations enabling Canadians and Canadian corporations to support in ways big and small.

"On behalf of The Frontline Fund and the participating hospital foundations from coast to coast, we are so grateful to corporate donors like Swoop for supporting us in the fight against COVID-19," says Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO of Trillium Health Partners Foundation and a member of The Frontline Fund steering committee. "We also thank Swoop travellers who will support the cause and, in turn, support fellow Canadians who are frontline workers."

The Frontline Fund was created as a way for all Canadians and Canadian corporations to help arm frontline healthcare providers as they battle this public health emergency and to support northern communities and Indigenous health. Organizations, such as Swoop, are providing their support for the unanticipated incremental costs that continue to climb as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, adding pressure to healthcare budgets that are already strained.

The funds raised go towards supporting three main areas:

Supplies – personal protective equipment like masks, disinfectants, and disposable clothing; ventilators, diagnostic and testing equipment, digital infrastructure needed to enable virtual patient care;

Supports – Peer-to-peer mental health support, counselling, accommodation and food for healthcare workers that need to self-isolate, recognition and appreciation initiatives;

Research – Support for clinical and basic research, COVID-19 clinical trials, and vaccine development.

For more information and how to donate visit www.frontlinefund.ca

_____________________________________________ 1 Swoop pledges to donate $5.00 CAD per traveller, per booking on new, web bookings made between June 1 (12:01 a.m. MT) and June 30 (11:59 p.m. MT), up to a maximum donation of $50,000 CAD to The Frontline Fund.

About The Frontline Fund

The Frontline Fund was created by leaders in the healthcare fundraising sector who formed a national coalition to help leading Canadian hospitals and foundations raise urgently needed funds to support the highest priority needs of participating hospital foundations, including to support COVID-19 and support for the Northern Territories and Indigenous health. The goal is to provide Canadians with an easy, streamlined way to support hospitals in the form of financial assistance. The hope of this national collaborative effort is to raise awareness for this urgent need and to provide an easy, one-stop solution for Canadian individuals and businesses who want to help. To learn more, visit FrontlineFund.ca.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

