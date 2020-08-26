Switzerland's World Economic Forum canceled in January, rescheduled for summer

ZURICH (Reuters) - The 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting of business leaders and politicians has been called off for January due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers planning to reschedule the event sometime early next summer.

"The advice from experts is that we cannot (host the event) safely in January," WEF said in a statement.

The meeting of global leaders has been held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos since the early 1970s.





(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich, editing by John Miller)