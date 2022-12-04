Switzerland's Suter claims Lake Louise women's super-G

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Corinne Suter of Switzerland won Sunday's women's super-G in Lake Louise after finishing second and third in two downhills.

Suter posted a winning time of one minute, 20.75 seconds on the 2.5-kilometre track in Banff National Park.

Austria's Cornelia Huetter was second just two hundredths of a second back of Suter.

Huetter was third in Friday's season-opening downhill. She sat out Saturday's race because of concussion symptoms stemming from a crash last season.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway placed third in 1:20.91. Italy's Sofia Goggia was fifth after winning both downhills.

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., finished eighth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2022.

