Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland and Gavi of Spain battle for the ball - GETTY IMAGES

Switzerland face a daunting task after being drawn alongside the Qatar World Cup 2022 favourites in the group stage.

Brazil won't make life easy for the Swiss, but they have the potential to make the Round of 16 nonetheless.

The Swiss stunned France at the 2020 European Championship, defeating the reigning world champions on penalties in the knock-out phase.

However, since then, Switzerland have lost their manager of seven years, Vladimir Petkovic, for new coach Murat Yakin, a former international player who has only been in charge for little over a year.

Their form, though, is promising. At the end of last month, two goals in a minute from Remo Freuler and Breel Embolo steered Switzerland to a 2-1 victory over luckless Czech Republic at Kybunpark, a result that relegated the Czechs from Nations League A.

World Cup-bound Switzerland finished third in Group 2 with nine points from their six games, just two behind winners Spain.

Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Aged 30, Xherdan Shaqiri is still going strong for US side Chicago Fire and harbours a stacked CV which includes the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. The winger has made 107 appearances for Switzerland and looks certain to be on the plane.

Captain Granit Xhaka has also booked his place, having a solid season for Arsenal and racking up 105 caps for his country.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 33, will bring a wealth of experience.

What are Switzerland's fixtures?

Switzerland are in Group G with Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.

November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon, Al Janoub Stadium, 10am (1pm local time)

November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland, Stadium 974, 4pm (7pm local time)

December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland, Stadium 974, 7pm (10pm local time)

See the full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What is Switzerland's World Cup record?

The squad finished qualification two points clear of Italy to book their spot in Qatar, reaching their 12th World Cup since their debut in 1934, four years after the tournament was founded.

Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals three times, but not since 1954 when a home crowd pulled them through.

The last four editions saw the team knocked out in the Round of 16 three times, and the group stage once.

Latest odds

Switzerland are currently 80/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

France 6/1

Argentina 7/1

Spain 8/1

England 7/1

Germany 10/1

Portugal 14/1

Netherlands 12/1

Belgium 14/1

Odds correct as of October 24