Switzerland World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Switzerland World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds
Switzerland are in a strong position to reach the knockouts despite losing 1-0 to Brazil in their second game.

The Swiss have lost only two of their last 13 group matches at the World Cup but this was not a high-octane affair, with no attempts on target by the team and Brazil taking the win through Casemiro's late strike.

"I can't really blame the team, it did a good job for quite some time," Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said through a translator. "I don't think it's a disappointment. We have a lot of good takeaways here. The next game is something we have control over."

Now sat second in Group G with three points, Switzerland take on Serbia in their final group game on Friday. Win that and they will progress to the knockouts.

Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Philipp Kohn, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Sylvan Widmer

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht, Haris Seferovic, Reuben Vargas

Who are the star names?

Xherdan Shaqiri, 31, is still going strong for US side Chicago Fire and harbours a stacked CV which includes the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. Qatar is Shaquiri's fourth World Cup.

All eyes will be on captain Granit Xhaka to see whether he can bring his excellent form at Arsenal to the tournament. Both Shaqiri and Xhaka impressed our readers, with Xhaka being the highest rated player on the pitch with Shaqiri not too far behind.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer is also one to watch, conceding just two goals during the qualifying rounds and he was awarded the official man of the match award against Cameroon.

What are Switzerland's results and fixtures?

Group G

November 24: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland

December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil

What is Switzerland's World Cup record?

The squad finished qualification two points clear of Italy to book their spot in Qatar, reaching their 12th World Cup since their debut in 1934, four years after the tournament was founded.

Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals three times, but not since 1954 when a home crowd pulled them through.

The last four editions saw the team knocked out in the Round of 16 three times, and the group stage once.

Latest odds

Switzerland have a good chance to progress beyond the Group Stage. Bet on their games with these offers and free bets

Switzerland are currently a best price of 140/1 to win the World Cup.

