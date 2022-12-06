Switzerland World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Switzerland's World Cup adventure came to an end against Portugal - SHUTTERSTOCK

Switzerland qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar thanks to a riveting 3-2 victory over Serbia in their final group game, but their campaign came to a juddering halt against Portugal.

Even without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was benched, their opponents made light work of them. A hat-trick from Goncalo Ramos and one apiece from Raphael Guerreiro, veteran defender Pepe and Rafael Leao were enough to dump out Granit Xhaka and co, who at least got a consolation via Manuel Akanji.

The Swiss have now gone out in the round of 16 at the last three consecutive tournaments and four of the last five, the exception being South Africa in 2010 where they went out at the group stage.

Here's the lowdown on their contribution to the tournament.

Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Philipp Kohn, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Sylvan Widmer

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht, Haris Seferovic, Reuben Vargas

Who are the star names?

Xherdan Shaqiri, 31, is still going strong for US side Chicago Fire and harbours a stacked CV which includes the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. Qatar is Shaqiri's fourth World Cup.

All eyes will be on captain Granit Xhaka to see whether he can bring his excellent form at Arsenal to the tournament. Both Shaqiri and Xhaka impressed our readers, with Xhaka being the highest rated player on the pitch with Shaqiri not too far behind.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer is also one to watch, conceding just two goals during the qualifying rounds. He was awarded the official man of the match award against Cameroon.

What are Switzerland's results and fixtures?

Group G

November 24: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

November 28: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0

Story continues

December 2: Serbia 2 Switzerland 3

Round of 16

December 6: Portugal 6 Switzerland 1

What is Switzerland's World Cup record?

The squad finished qualification two points clear of Italy to book their spot in Qatar, reaching their 12th World Cup since their debut in 1934, four years after the tournament was founded.

Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals three times, but not since 1954 when a home crowd pulled them through.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales

Latest odds