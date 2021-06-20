Is Switzerland vs Turkey on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Group A of Euro 2020 finishes up with Switzerland and Turkey clashing in Baku and both teams are under pressure to produce an impressive performance after underwhelming starts to the tournament.

Turkey’s chances of progression to the last 16, while still possible, remain remote, given their -5 goal difference from two games and zero points, with a 2-0 defeat to Wales last time out.

But the Swiss, despite a heavy loss against Italy last time out, already have one point and know a win here should be enough to send them into the knock-out phase of the competition.

Despite underwhelming, there is a great deal of attacking talent available to both sides: Turkey’s Burak Yilmaz, Hakan Calhanoglu and Cengiz Ünder can be a threat, while we’ve already seen Breel Embolo cause havoc against the Welsh and Xherdan Shaqiri may yet have another outstanding performance in his illustrious international career.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday, 20 June in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV4 and can be streamed via the ITV Hub here - coverage begins at 3:55pm BST.

What is the team news?

Both sides have full squads to select their lineups from, with Switzerland likely to swap out their forwards, with Haris Seferovic not impressing last time out and Mario Gavranovic providing bright moments late on against the Azzurri.

Djibril Sow, or Denis Zakaria, could freshen things up in the midfield alongside Granit Xhaka, with Remo Freuler possibly dropping out.

As for Turkey, the first issue will be who partners Caglar Soyuncu, with Merih Demiral primed to return to the starting lineup with Kaan Ayhan preferred against Wales.

Yusuf YazÄ±cÄ± will likely battle it out with Ozan Tufan to complete the midfield trident, with Hakan Calhanoglu likely to be deployed in midfield to better link Turkey’s build-up play.

Cengiz Under was bright last time out and should flank Burak Yilmaz, while Ibrahim Halil Dervisoglu, who has replaced Kenan Karaman in both games off the bench, could push for a start here.

Confirmed lineups

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.

Turkey XI: Çakir; Çelik, Demiral, Soyunçu, Muldur; Ayhan, Tufan; Ünder, Kahveci, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz

Odds

Switzerland - 4/6

Draw - 29/10

Turkey - 4/1

Prediction

Turkey have been among the biggest disappointments of the tournament so far and after two dreadful performances, they will surely respond here, naturally the Swiss took a heavy beating from the Italians too, last time out, so the motivation for both to take some risks is there. So, rather optimistically we’re going for some goals here, and a Swiss victory, 3-1, which should be enough to take them through.

