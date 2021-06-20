Switzerland vs Turkey prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

(Getty Images)

Neither Switzerland or Turkey have impressed so far but the nature of this Euro 2020 is that either side could still advance to the last 16.

Italy thrashed the Swiss in Rome last time out and Wales thoroughly outplayed Turkey in a 2-0 win, meaning both sides should be desperate to produce a better display to reflect their quality.

The Swiss have that solitary point from matchday one against Wales to go with their thrashing at the hands of Italy, meaning the win here should be enough to help them advance.

Turkey, meanwhile, face the monumental task of not just winning here but also overturning their -5 goal difference so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday, 20 June in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV4 and can be streamed via the ITV Hub here - coverage begins at 3:55pm BST.

What is the team news?

Both sides have full squads to select their lineups from, with Switzerland likely to swap out their forwards, with Haris Seferovic not impressing last time out and Mario Gavranovic providing bright moments late on against the Azzurri.

Djibril Sow, or Denis Zakaria, could freshen things up in the midfield alongside Granit Xhaka, with Remo Freuler possibly dropping out.

As for Turkey, the first issue will be who partners Caglar Soyuncu, with Merih Demiral primed to return to the starting lineup with Kaan Ayhan preferred against Wales.

Yusuf YazÄ±cÄ± will likely battle it out with Ozan Tufan to complete the midfield trident, with Hakan Calhanoglu likely to be deployed in midfield to better link Turkey’s build-up play.

Cengiz Under was bright last time out and should flank Burak Yilmaz, while Ibrahim Halil Dervisoglu, who has replaced Kenan Karaman in both games off the bench, could push for a start here.

Predicted lineups

Switzerland XI: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Mario Gavranovic, Breel Embolo

Story continues

Turkey XI: Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Cengiz MeraÅ, Okay Yokuslu, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici, Kenan Karaman; Burak Yilmaz

Odds

Switzerland - 4/6

Draw - 29/10

Turkey - 4/1

Prediction

Turkey have been among the biggest disappointments of the tournament so far and after two dreadful performances, they will surely respond here, naturally the Swiss took a heavy beating from the Italians too, last time out, so the motivation for both to take some risks is there. So, rather optimistically we’re going for some goals here, and a Swiss victory, 3-1, which should be enough to take them through.

Read More

BBC forced to apologise for coverage of Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020 game

Who will Wales play next at Euro 2020? Possible last-16 opponents

Russia’s first away match in two tournaments not a ‘problem’, coach insists