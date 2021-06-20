Switzerland vs Turkey predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

(Getty)

Switzerland take on Turkey in the final game of Group A with both sides still in with a chance of sneaking into the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Both sides have been disappointing so far and last time out suffered losses: Turkey were outplayed by Wales, while Italy, as one of the favourites, thrashed the Swiss in Rome.

The individual quality of Turkey has failed to come through, with pressure on Burak Yilmaz, Hakan Calhanoglu and Cengiz Ünder to provide a spark in Baku.

The Swiss need to provide better support for Breel Embolo, with the Azzurri rarely experiencing any threat in behind when they pushed up at the Stadio Olimpico.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday, 20 June in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV4 and can be streamed via the ITV Hub here - coverage begins at 3:55pm BST.

What is the team news?

Both sides have full squads to select their lineups from, with Switzerland likely to swap out their forwards, with Haris Seferovic not impressing last time out and Mario Gavranovic providing bright moments late on against the Azzurri.

Djibril Sow, or Denis Zakaria, could freshen things up in the midfield alongside Granit Xhaka, with Remo Freuler possibly dropping out.

As for Turkey, the first issue will be who partners Caglar Soyuncu, with Merih Demiral primed to return to the starting lineup with Kaan Ayhan preferred against Wales.

Yusuf YazÄ±cÄ± will likely battle it out with Ozan Tufan to complete the midfield trident, with Hakan Calhanoglu likely to be deployed in midfield to better link Turkey’s build-up play.

Cengiz Under was bright last time out and should flank Burak Yilmaz, while Ibrahim Halil Dervisoglu, who has replaced Kenan Karaman in both games off the bench, could push for a start here.

Predicted lineups

Switzerland XI: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Mario Gavranovic, Breel Embolo

Turkey XI: Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Cengiz MeraÅ, Okay Yokuslu, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici, Kenan Karaman; Burak Yilmaz

Odds

Switzerland - 4/6

Draw - 29/10

Turkey - 4/1

Prediction

Turkey have been among the biggest disappointments of the tournament so far and after two dreadful performances, they will surely respond here, naturally the Swiss took a heavy beating from the Italians too, last time out, so the motivation for both to take some risks is there. So, rather optimistically we’re going for some goals here, and a Swiss victory, 3-1, which should be enough to take them through.

