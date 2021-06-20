Switzerland vs Turkey live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Switzerland and Turkey battle it out for the prospect of likely advancing in Euro 2020 as Group A’s third-placed side.

Åenol GüneÅ’ side have been poor so far and were thoroughly outplayed by Wales last time out.

While Vladimir PetkoviÄ’s side have not been much better and took a beating at the hands of Italy last time out. Though they did show glimpses of potential early on against Wales to secure a point, meaning they have the edge here and victory will likely help them to advance to the last 16.

With Italy already through and Wales on the brink of joining them, the burden is on these sides to force it and claim all three points, potentially by more than one goal to boost their goal difference and boost their hopes of advancing.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday, 20 June in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV4 and can be streamed via the ITV Hub here - coverage begins at 3:55pm BST.

What is the team news?

Both sides have full squads to select their lineups from, with Switzerland likely to swap out their forwards, with Haris Seferovic not impressing last time out and Mario Gavranovic providing bright moments late on against the Azzurri.

Djibril Sow, or Denis Zakaria, could freshen things up in the midfield alongside Granit Xhaka, with Remo Freuler possibly dropping out.

As for Turkey, the first issue will be who partners Caglar Soyuncu, with Merih Demiral primed to return to the starting lineup with Kaan Ayhan preferred against Wales.

Yusuf YazÄ±cÄ± will likely battle it out with Ozan Tufan to complete the midfield trident, with Hakan Calhanoglu likely to be deployed in midfield to better link Turkey’s build-up play.

Cengiz Under was bright last time out and should flank Burak Yilmaz, while Ibrahim Halil Dervisoglu, who has replaced Kenan Karaman in both games off the bench, could push for a start here.

Confirmed lineups

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.

Turkey XI: Çakir; Çelik, Demiral, Soyunçu, Muldur; Ayhan, Tufan; Ünder, Kahveci, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz

Odds

Switzerland - 4/6

Draw - 29/10

Turkey - 4/1

Prediction

Turkey have been among the biggest disappointments of the tournament so far and after two dreadful performances, they will surely respond here, naturally the Swiss took a heavy beating from the Italians too, last time out, so the motivation for both to take some risks is there. So, rather optimistically we’re going for some goals here, and a Swiss victory, 3-1, which should be enough to take them through.

