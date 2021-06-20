Switzerland vs Turkey LIVE: Euro 2020 score, goals and latest updates today

(Pool via REUTERS)

A win is the only possible outcome for both Switzerland and Turkey if they want their Euro 2020 adventures to continue, after dreadful starts made by both nations leaves them with just one point between them.

Switzerland felt they should have won their opening encounter with Wales, but an eventual 1-1 draw now proves rather problematic when combined with their heavy 3-0 loss to Italy in the second round of matches. Changes have been made by the Swiss, though they have kept the three-man back line which has not really paid dividends, as it has left the team overrun in midfield and lacking runners in attack at times.

Victory here for the Swiss will not guarantee them a spot in the last 16 but will boost their chances; they’ll be on four points but still with a negative goal difference unless they pick up a big win.

Turkey’s chances of progression are even slimmer. Three points are becoming more unlikely by the day to be enough to reach the last 16 and when factoring in their goal difference of minus five, it’s improbable that they will be one of the best four third-place finishers even if they do win this game.

A 3-0 defeat to Italy on the opening night of the tournament set the tone for Turkey’s disappointing performances and they were well-beaten by Wales in their second match to leave the bottom of Group A heading into these final games.

Only a big improvement in performance level, a huge win and fortune in results going their way in other groups later in the week would see Turkey progressing in third place - while a victory for them would also guarantee Wales a top-two finish in the group.

Follow all the team news and match updates from Switzerland vs Turkey right here with an eye on what’s going on in Rome between Italy and Wales.

