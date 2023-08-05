Switzerland vs Spain live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup last-16 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

Spain look to bounce back from being hammered last time out as they take on Switzerland in the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup.

This is the first match of the knockout stages and Spain need a response, having lost 4-0 to Japan in their final group-stage match. That result saw them finish second in Group C.

It means they face Switzerland this morning, who survived some nervy late moments against co-hosts New Zealand to seal top spot in Group A. The Swiss are yet to concede in the tournament, with two goalless draws to their name already.

The winner of this match will face either the Netherlands or South Africa in the quarter-finals.

Where to watch Switzerland vs Spain

TV channel: BBC have the rights to the match, though there has not yet been confirmation of TV coverage for the 6am kick-off.

Live stream: Both the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will provide live streams.