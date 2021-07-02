Switzerland vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2020 penalty shootout updates and result tonight

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Switzerland take on Spain in St Petersburg tonight as the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 get under way. Belgium vs Italy, Denmark vs Czech Republic and England vs Ukraine are still to come but first it’s the Swiss, fresh from their momentous win over world champions France on penalties, against a Spanish side who are starting to find their groove.

Spain thumped Slovakia in their final group game and then won a thriller with Croatia in extra time, racking up 10 goals across the two games. The defensive lapses which let Croatia back into their last-16 tie will be a concern but Luis Enrique must be delighted to see Alvaro Morata on the scoresheet, while the likes of Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo all look threatening when they’re involved. The Swiss must do without Granit Xhaka who is suspended, and perhaps their biggest challenge here will bringing themselves back down to earth after that emotional night against the French.

Follow all the latest updates from the Euro 2020 quarter-final below.

Read More

Euro 2020: Luis Enrique bracing Spain for difficult night against ‘very tough’ Switzerland

Belgium waiting on Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard fitness ahead of Italy clash

Romelu Lukaku: Euro 2020 stage is set for Belgium’s throwback striker with every weapon