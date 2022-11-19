Switzerland vs Cameroon: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

A Switzerland side backed by one of the strongest defences across qualifying enter the World Cup fray on Thursday.

While seasoned veterans at major tournaments, the Swiss enjoyed something of a major breakthrough at Euro 2020. A penalty shootout win over France saw them reach the knockout stages for the first time since 1938 and key players are performing at a very high level.

Cameroon, meanwhile, could not secure the AFCON on home soil earlier this year and have injury concerns, namely to Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

As talented as the Indomitable Lions are in goal and in midfield, questions over their firepower remain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 10am GMT kick-off on Thursday November 24, 2022.

The Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah will host.

Where to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV.

Live stream: The ITV Hub and STV Player (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Switzerland vs Cameroon team news

The big problem for the Swiss comes in goal. While Yann Sommer has been one of Europe’s elite shot-stoppers over the last few years, the goalkeeper has not played since October, while usual back-up Yvon Mvogo did not make the squad due to injury.

Yann Sommer has not played since October (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

For Cameroon, Zambo Anguissa was carrying a knock into the tournament but is so crucial to the way in which they play, the Napoli star might well be risked.

Switzerland vs Cameroon prediction

Cameroon’s lack of a natural goalscorer coupled with the Swiss’ frugal defence points to a fairly low-scoring game.

Switzerland to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two have never played.

Switzerland vs Cameroon latest odds

Switzerland to win: 7/10

Draw: 12/5

Cameroon to win: 9/2