Switzerland Scripts a Perfect Tale for Eliminating France From Euro 2020, Grant Xhaka's Men Win on Penalties
Switzerland had a fairytale ending during the round of 16 match against France in Euro 2020. Switzerland won the match on penalties. Grant Xhaka's men have reached the quarter-final of a major tournament for the first time in 67 years
🎉 Jubilation! 🇨🇭
Switzerland = first-ever EURO knockout win ✅@nati_sfv_asf | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SNPv4PHlyH
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021
