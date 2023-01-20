Switzerland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2022: 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels 2019-2028

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2022 NFT Survey, NFT industry in Switzerland is expected to grow by 46.2% on an annual basis to reach US$323.1 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.6% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$323.1 million in 2022 to reach US$1596.4 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

  • Based on data and analysis, develop country-level strategies.

  • Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

  • Exceed competition by incorporating forecast data as well as market trends.

  • Use the relationships between major data sets with valuable insights to improve strategy.

  • Appropriate for providing accurate, high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 NFT Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer

2 Switzerland NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1 Switzerland NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.2 Switzerland NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.3 Switzerland NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3 Switzerland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
3.1 Switzerland NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
3.2 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.3 Switzerland NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.4 Switzerland NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.5 Switzerland NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.6 Switzerland NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.7 Switzerland NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.8 Switzerland NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
4.1 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
4.2 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.3 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.4 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.5 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.6 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5 Switzerland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency
5.1 Switzerland NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
5.2 Switzerland NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.3 Switzerland NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.4 Switzerland NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.5 Switzerland NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.6 Switzerland NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.7 Switzerland NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.8 Switzerland NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.9 Switzerland NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.10 Switzerland NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6 Switzerland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels
6.1 Switzerland NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
6.2 Switzerland NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
6.3 Switzerland NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7 Switzerland User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028
7.1 Switzerland Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
7.2 Switzerland Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028
7.3 Switzerland Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

8 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzapop

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin

  • Blue Bombers sign defensive end Jeffcoat to one-year extension

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. Jeffcoat was scheduled to be a free agent in February but instead will be back for his sixth season with the Bombers. The 32-year-old had 20 defensive tackles, four sacks, one interception and a forced fumble in 2022, despite missing six games. He also had two sacks and a forced fumble in two post-season games as Winnipeg fell short of a third consecutiv

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today. “How many years is that?” asked Pederson, who is just a couple weeks shy of his 55th birthday. “That's a lot of years. That's 28 years, almost 30 years. So that's 30 years of my professional life that I've been influenced by him.” Not surpris

  • Andreescu's 'Aha moment' made Australian Open win possible

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago. Here, then, is how the 22-year-old Canadian described that epiphany in an interview with The Associated Press at Melbourne Park: “I am meant to play the

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Heave Away's colourful voyage from sea shanty to hockey anthem

    Come get your duds in order 'cause we're bound to cross the water Heave Away, me jollies, Heave Away Enthusiastic hockey fans belted out those lyrics every time Team Canada scored a goal at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax and Moncton in December and January. Since Team Canada's victory at the 2023 Championships, Heave Away, a high energy song performed by Newfoundland and Labrador trad-rock band The Fables, has been elevated to hockey anthem status. "It's simple, it's like

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78