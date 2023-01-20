Switzerland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2022: 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels 2019-2028

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Q2 2022 NFT Survey, NFT industry in Switzerland is expected to grow by 46.2% on an annual basis to reach US$323.1 million in 2022.



The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.6% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$323.1 million in 2022 to reach US$1596.4 million by 2028.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Switzerland NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Switzerland NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 Switzerland NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 Switzerland NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



3 Switzerland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Switzerland NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 Switzerland NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Switzerland NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Switzerland NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Switzerland NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Switzerland NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 Switzerland NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



4 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 Switzerland NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



5 Switzerland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Switzerland NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Switzerland NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 Switzerland NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 Switzerland NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 Switzerland NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 Switzerland NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 Switzerland NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 Switzerland NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 Switzerland NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 Switzerland NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



6 Switzerland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Switzerland NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Switzerland NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 Switzerland NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



7 Switzerland User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Switzerland Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7.2 Switzerland Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028

7.3 Switzerland Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



8 Further Reading



