Switzerland lay down marker in dominant win over dismal Italy

Ruben Vargas scored a brilliant second goal for Switzerland to underline their dominance over Italy - Reuters/Annegret Hilse

Yeah, so about England having a favourable passage to the final. If Gareth Southgate’s side manage to navigate their way past Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday – and the if is doing some heavy lifting there – then Switzerland will lie in wait in the quarter-finals and anyone thinking that will be straight forward has evidently not been paying attention here in Germany.

With the exception of Spain, few teams have looked quite as sophisticated as the Swiss in this tournament. Yes, they were a bit clunky against Scotland but the performances against Hungary and hosts Germany were impressive and now we have this: a systematic dismantling of the defending European champions.

Okay, three years on from beating England in the delayed Euro 2020 final at Wembley, Italy are a bit of a mess. But that should not detract too much from the way Switzerland, inspired by their captain and metronome Granit Xhaka, goalscorers Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas and the electric Dan Ndoye, took the Azzurri apart.

All the traits England have seemed to be lacking in Germany: balance, poise, clarity Murat Yakin’s team showcased in abundance and both of their goals - the first a beautiful 33-pass team move, the second a top corner bullet from Vargas - underlined their goal threat.

They are a clever construct. Xhaka is having arguably the season of his career at 31 and, should England get past Slovakia, then they will need to make a far better fist of knocking the all-seeing Bayer Leverkusen and former Arsenal midfielder out of his stride than Italy managed. The game’s conductor, he was all line breaking passes and incisive balls and seemed to be forever available in the endless triangles Switzerland created all over the pitch.

Granit Xhaka was majestic in midfield. - Alex Grimm/Getty Images

That kicks off at 8pm, and you can follow the buildup with Daniel Zeqiri.

A dejected Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma walks off at the end of the game. - Lee Smith/Reuters

Switzerland and Italy players react at the final whistle. - Lisi Niesner/Reuters

FT: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

The holders are out of the European Championship. They went not with a bang, not even with a whimper. Switzerland were the better team throughout and scored two fine goals through Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas. The second goal came 27 seconds into the second half, after which Switzerland sat deep and invited Italy to show what they had. Alas, it was very little.

Switzerland will now play either England or Slovakia in the quarter-final in Dusseldorf. They were almost flawless and will fancy their chances whoever they meet.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti watches his team go out of Euro 2024. - Annegret Hilse/Reuters

89 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Italy’s race is run. It’s been a sad, meek performance; if anything the scoreline flatters them, not Switzerland.

87 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Pellegrini’s cross seems to hit the hand of Stergiou at the far post. Play continues for now. We haven’t seen a replay but there’s no word of a VAR intervention.

86 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Italy substitution Davide Frattesi on, Nicolo Fagioli off.

85 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Pellegrini shoots wastefully over the bar from 25 yards. Italy look beaten, and almost certainly are.

83 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Switzerland are playing with a back five now, defending deep and giving Italy nothing. They’ve been so impressive in both facets.

A quick break ends with Xhaka playing in Zuber, whose cross-shot flashes across the face. That was another terrific pass from Xhaka.

78 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

A Swiss corner is headed away to the edge of the area. Freuler spanks an instinctive half-volley high over the bar.

77 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Scamacca, 20 yards out, smashes a bouncing ball into orbit.

Switzerland substitution Vincent Sierro and Kwadwo Duah come on for Ndoye and Embolo.

75 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Double substitution for Italy Lorenzo Pellegrini and Andrea Cambiaso replace Darmian and Cristante.

Dimarco can’t be fit enough for even a cameo or he’d surely be on.

It's been a trying afternoon for Italy coach Luciano Spalletti. - Lisi Niesner/Reuters

74 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Scamacca hits the post! A great chance for Italy to change the mood. A lofted straight pass into the area was headed across goal by Retegui and stabbed against the post by Scamacca, just six yards out.

It’s a bad miss, though I think he was offside so it may not have counted.

73 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Italy’s first shot on target is a tame 20-yarder from Retegui that dribbles through to Sommer.

71 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Switzerland substitutions Leondias Stergiou and Steven Zuber, who got four assists at the last Euros, replace Vargas and Rieder.

Ruben Vargas celebrates after putting Switzerland 2-0 ahead. - Anadolu/Anadolu

70 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Akanji loses the ball in a dangerous area, which leads to Chiesa winning a corner for Italy. Chiesa is starting to threaten a little bit.

The corner is headed away at the far post.

68 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Italy continue to huff and puff to no great effect. They still haven’t had an attempt on target.

65 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Xhaka combines well with Vargas and has a shot from the edge of the area that is blocked. Those two have been terrific, arguably the players of the match.

64 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

I don’t mean to single out one Italian player when they have largely all been very disappointing today, but what is Gianluca Scamacca actually offering in attack today?

The former West Ham United forward has mostly stood still, waiting for service that is yet to arrive. He has not exactly helped out his midfield without possession, and he has not exactly stretched the Switzerland defence, either.

64 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Italy substitution Mateo Retegui replaces Nicolo Barella, who battled on gamely after that early injury.

63 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Federico Chiesa overhits an attempted through pass. He’s been so disappointing, and you do wonder whether Italy would have been better keeping him as an impact sub.

61 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Italy have dominated the ball since going 2-0 down, but that’s been with Switzerland’s permission. And they don’t really look like creating a chance. As I type that, a stat box pops up to tell us they haven’t had a shot on target.

For those who grew up slightly in awe of the Azzurri, this is painful to watch. That said, Switzerland have been outstanding.

57 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

At the other end, Cristante’s long-range shot is blocked by Akanji.

A few moments later, Mancini is booked for a foul on Rieder.

55 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Rodriguez has a long-range shot blocked by Cristante. That slightly weird moment from Schar aside, Switzerland look so comfortable.

52 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Schar hits the post! The Swiss post, that is. Fagioli clipped a fairly standard ball into the area that was met by Schar, facing his own goal. He tried to head it behind for a corner but was stretching and the ball swerved onto the post. Sommer was totally wrongfooted and wouldn’t have saved it.

50 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Italy were sluggish in the first half and the half-time team talk clearly had no impact. They can blame the heat, perhaps, but the honest truth is that one team looks to have a defined structure and cohesive plan, and one team does not.

Never rule out the Italians, of course. There is a long way to go. But we knew from the group stages that this is not a great Italy side, and they are proving it again in Berlin.

Ruben Vargas celebrates his superb goal just after half-time. - Soeren Stache/DPA

49 min: Switzerland 2 Italy 0

Italy look shell-shocked. It was always going to be very hard to come from 2-0 down, but the timing of that goal - 27 seconds after half-time - was savage.

Goal!

Switzerland 2 Italy 0 (Vargas 46) Italy kick off, Switzerland score within 30 seconds! It was a lovely goal from Ruben Vargas, who has played so well on the left. He laid the ball off, then wandered infield to receive a square pass on the edge of the area. Vargas controlled the ball as it came across his body and then curled a spectacular shot across Donnarumma. Pick that out!

Gianluigi Donnarumma had no chance of saving Ruben Vargas's shot. - Lee Smith/Reuters

46 min: Switzerland 1 Italy 0

Italy get the second half under way and immediately give the ball back to Switzerland.

Half-time substitution

Mattia Zaccagni, the man who saved Italy against Croatia, has been invited to do so again. Stephan El Shaarawy is off.

Xhaka the star man once again

There is an argument to be made that Granit Xhaka has been one of the best midfielders in Europe over the past two seasons. Since he turned 30 in September 2002, he has:

Played a fundamental role in Arsenal’s title charge in 22/23, scoring a career-high nine goals in all competitions

Won the Bundesliga without losing a game with Bayer Leverkusen, starting all but two matches

Scored the winning goal in the final of the German Cup

Been named man of the match in two of the three group games at Euro 2024

He has been superb today, again, picking apart the Italian defence with his short and long-range passing. Italy either do not have a plan to stop him, or cannot execute that plan. The best player on the pitch.

Granit Xhaka is running the show. - AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP

HT: Switzerland 1 Italy 0

The holders Italy have been outplayed by Switzerland and could be out of the competition already. Remo Freuler scored a fine goal and Gianluigi Donnarumma made two vital saves.

45 min: Switzerland 1 Italy 0

Rieder hits the post! The resulting free-kick is on the right wing, too wide for a shot. Or so we thought: Rieder whips a brilliant effort that so nearly catches out Donnarumma at the near post. He dives desperately across his line and just manages to push the ball against the post and away. That would have been a killer blow.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has kept Italy in the game. - FILIP SINGER/Shutterstock

45 min: Switzerland 1 Italy 0

El Shaarawy is booked for a late and fairly ugly tackle on Schar. “It’s like watching a Premier League team against a Championship team,” says Danny Murphy on the BBC.

44 min: Switzerland 1 Italy 0

Italy aren’t at the races, and if they’re not careful this will be over before half-time. They are facing another miserable title defence to sit alongside 1950, 1972, 1986 and 2010.

Switzerland celebrate Remo Freuler's opening goal. - Lars Baron/Getty Images

40 min: Switzerland 1 Italy 0

That is a beautiful team goal and it has been coming for Switzerland. The better team since the first minute, they have dominated the ball and the territory. These are an organised group of players and they know what they are doing.

Italy have hardly been able to put any passes together in the opposition half. Perhaps we might see Jorginho, a more experienced string-puller, in the second half.

39 min: Switzerland 1 Italy 0

Italy have been behind in every game at this tournament.

Goal!

Switzerland 1 Italy 0 (Freuler 37) Remo Freuler gives Switzerland a deserved lead! It was a well-worked goal. Vargas, who has been very good on the left, saw Freuler charging into the area unmarked and picked him out with a fast low cross. Freuler flipped the ball up on the run and smacked a left-foot volley that took a slight but crucial deflection off the lunging Mancini and beat Donnarumma at the near post.

Remo Freuler scores the opening goal. - Alex Grimm/Getty Images

36 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Barella is booked for a foul on Xhaka. He wasn’t on a yellow card before the game, but he is now.

35 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

A bit of possession for Italy, which they needed to give their defence a breather. Overall Switzerland have had 65 per cent possession and eight shots to Italy’s one.

32 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Italy are being pinned back in their own half, sometimes their own third. Schar has a shot blocked, then Rodriguez whistles over the bar from distance.

Ricardo Rodriguez shoots off target. - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

28 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Ndoye, playing at right wing-back today, has a shot blocked and then flashes an excellent ball across the face of goal.

It has been a promising start by Switzerland, attempting 54 passes in Italy's final third in the first 25 minutes of the game, while Italy have managed just six at the other end.



27 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Watching Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in action, you can’t help wonder how much of a psychological impact his size has upon his opponents. The 25-year-old is an extraordinarily big bloke (a broad 6ft 5in) and the goal must look horribly small when he is standing in it. It was a fine save to deny Embolo but it was hardly the most confident finish...

Gianluigi Donnarumma saves from Breel Embolo. - Lisi Niesner/Reuters

26 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

At the other end Chiesa zig-zags past a couple of defenders in the area and slides a low shot that is put behind by Akanji in the six-yard box.

24 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Fine save by Donnarumma! Aebischer (I think) spins a superb first-time pass round the corner to put Embolo through on goal. He opens his body to sidefoot a shot that is pushed away by Donnarumma, diving to his left. It was a good save but Embolo gave him a chance.

It looked offside in real time; replays showed Darmian, the left-back, was playing Embolo onside.

22 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Xhaka threads a nice pass into Rieder on the edge of a crowded area. He slithers between two defenders but then misplaces his pass towards Embolo.

Switzerland have been very patient in possession.

19 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Barella clips a very clever free-kick over the defence towards Di Lorenzo, who swings at fresh air as the ball drops over his shoulder. No matter: he was offside.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo misses his kick. - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP

18 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Shaaraway beats a couple of players and is sent up in the air by Xhaka. Italy are starting to play.

16 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

A nice Italy move, their best so far, ends with Cristante winning their first corner. Fagioli swings it beyond the far post, where somebody (possibly El Shaarawy) mistimes a very awkward volley.

15 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Barella is okay for now, so maybe it was thigh rather than hamstring that he was feeling. Italy need his work-rate in midfield because Switzerland are dominating.

13 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Vargas scoots past Di Lorenzo and is studded in the thigh. Di Lorenzo had a miserable night against Spain’s Nico Williams and he’s already struggling against Vargas.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo fouls Ruben Vargas. - CLEMENS BILAN/Shutterstock

13 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

It’s a good day to keep the ball — it’s stiflingly hot and there’s not any breeze in here, at all — and Switzerland have started impressively in that regard. In these first 10 minutes they have had 74 per cent of the ball. Unsurprisingly, much of their play is going through Xhaka.

12 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Xhaka pings a sweet angled pass into the area for Ndoye, who mistimes his attempted volley. A very tough chance.

Dan Ndoye volleys off target. - Markus Schreiber/AP

9 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

After another spell of Swiss possession, Cristante leaves one on Aebischer and is penalised. Meanwhile Barella, a vital player for Italy, is down with what looks like a hamstring problem.

Nicolo Barella is challenged by Remo Freuler. - MOHAMED MESSARA/Shutterstock

6 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

A loose ball bounces kindly for El Shaarawy on the left edge of the box, but he completely misses his kick.

4 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Vargas beats Di Lorenzo on the left and fizzes a dangerous cross that is headed away by Bastoni.

3 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Switzerland have made a forceful start, with most of the early exchanges taking place in Italy’s half.

Remo Freuler is challenged by Enrico Chiesa - Lee Smith/Reuters

1 min: Switzerland 0 Italy 0

Switzerland kick off on a sweltering evening in Berlin. Embolo has a speculative shot blocked by Bastoni after 14 seconds, and then Cristante inadvertently concedes a corner. It’s headed away by Mancini.

The defending champions Italy line up before kick-off. - Lisi Niesner/Reuters

A reminder of the teams, who are about to take the field

Switzerland (3-4-2-1) Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Ndoye, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Vargas, Rieder; Embolo.

Substitutes: Stergiou, Elvedi, Zakaria, Okafor, Steffen, Mvogo, Zuber, Zesiger, Sierro, Duah, Kobel, Shaqiri, Jashari, Amdouni.

Italy (4-3-3) Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Darmian; Cristante, Fagioli, Barella; Chiesa, Scamacca, El Shaarawy.

Substitutes: Buongiorno, Gatti, Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Raspadori, Vicario, Bellanova, Retegui, Zaccagni, Cambiaso, Folorunsho, Meret, Dimarco.

Referee Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Mutual affection

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin greets the Swiss supporters before the game. - CLEMENS BILAN/Shutterstock

The starting players on a yellow card

Switzerland Freuler, Xhaka, Rodriguez, Ndoye

Italy Donnarumma, Cristante, Fagioli

Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma will miss the quarter-final if he is booked today. - DANIEL DAL ZENNARO/Shutterstock

This one could go the distance

Good afternoon from an extraordinarily sunny Berlin, where it is currently a quite unpleasant 29 degrees. A little bit too hot to be playing football, I’d say, but here we are nonetheless. It’s Switzerland v Italy and it has the potential to be a cracking game.

If you’re settling in to enjoy this one, be warned: you might be in for a long evening. Of Italy’s last 26 knockout matches at international tournaments, 15 have gone to extra time. That includes four of their last five matches. They are the masters of the two-hour match, although I can’t imagine any player is particularly keen for such a slog in this heat.

Italy have the bigger reputation on the international stage but this will certainly not be easy for Luciano Spalletti’s team, who have been rather average at this tournament so far.

Switzerland have lost only one game since the 2022 World Cup and there is a nice balance to their side, with Granit Xhaka controlling things in the middle. Xhaka was named player of the match in two of Switzerland’s three group games.

Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer warms up in the Berlin heat. - AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP

Italy team news: Six changes from Croatia draw

Rip it up and start again. Luciano Spalletti has changed more than half his team and switched to a back four. In come Gianluca Scamacca, Federico Chiesa, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini, Nicolò Fagioli and Stephan El Shaarawy - but not Mattia Zaccagni, the hero against Croatia.

Out go Jorginho, Federico Dimarco (who isn’t fully fit), Lorenzo Pellegrini, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui and the suspended Ricardo Calafiori.

Switzerland team news

Just one enforced change for the Swiss. Ruben Vargas replaces the suspended Silvan Widmer, which probably means Dan Ndoye will move to right wing-back.

Who do you fancy?

Here’s what our man Sam Wallace thinks.

Switzerland vs Italy

The Swiss looked excellent against Germany and were minutes from a historic win. In captain Granit Xhaka they have one of the best players of the tournament so far. Italy may be short of stars but they had a strong spirit. This one should be close.

Predicted score: 2-1

Good afternoon

Euro 2024 is about to get serious. Okay, okay, even more serious. The knockout stage begins this afternoon with Switzerland v Italy in Berlin. All 16 teams – even the favourites – know their tournament could end with Hitchcockian suddenness.

Italy have already thrust the knife into Croatia, who were going through until Mattia Zaccagni scored a majestic 98th-minute equaliser that ultimately kept Italy in the competition.

Switzerland suffered the reverse in their last group game when Niclas Fullkrug headed an injury-time equaliser for Germany. Had he not scored that goal, Italy would be playing Germany today.

The modesty of Italy’s performances in the group, where they were also hammered 1-0 by Spain, makes it easy to forget they are the defending champions. But they are in the better half of the draw, one in which most teams should aspire to at least the semi-finals. That certainly applies to Switzerland, who were excellent at times in the group stage and have a textbook mix of experience and youth, brain and brawn.

“We’ve had a full week of training,” said their manager Murat Yakin. “Everyone is available for selection (apart from the suspended Silvan Widmer), there’s an excellent mood in the camp, and we have a really full heart to make it as far as we can.”

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti is under far more pressure. “We have to do more than we have done so far to make the Italian people proud,” he said. “The draw put us in a tough group and the players struggled with that. Now I expect to see the players a little more relaxed because it’s a knockout match. There are no permutations; the time is now.”

Just one more thing: the winner of this game will play England or Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

Kick off 5pm.