The Switch Yard’s All Aboard fundraising campaign raises nearly $20,000

The Switch Yard’s All Aboard fundraising campaign concluded on June 2 with a celebratory barbecue and auction. Kelsey Watts, the managing director of Bancroft Youth Unlimited, which administers the Switch Yard, comments on the event, saying they raised almost $20,000 over the course of the fundraiser.

The Switch Yard’s All Aboard Campaign began on May 24 and ran for 10 days. The campaign ended on June 2 with the barbecue and auction. The cost to attend was $10 per person or $35 per family. The campaign is their biggest annual fundraiser and it funds both the general operations and programs for the coming year.

Watts tells The Bancroft Times they had about 250 guests that came out to support the good work that the Switch Yard does and have some fun on June 2. She wanted to express their gratitude to the community, their partners and the fundraising team for making the All Aboard campaign and barbecue a success. To donate or for more information, please visit www.yfc.ca/bancroft or contact Watts at kelsey@youthunlimitedkaw.com. She says they are pleased to announce they have nearly reached their fundraising goal of $20,000 and more is still coming in.

“The kindness and generosity shown to the Switch Yard allows us to continue moving full steam ahead with positively impacting the lives of youth across North Hastings.”

