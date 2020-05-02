Swissquote Group Holding Ltd's (VTX:SQN) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (VTX:SQN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 7th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of May.

Swissquote Group Holding's next dividend payment will be CHF1.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF1.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Swissquote Group Holding has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of CHF62.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Swissquote Group Holding paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Swissquote Group Holding's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past ten years, Swissquote Group Holding has increased its dividend at approximately 5.2% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Swissquote Group Holding? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Swissquote Group Holding appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Swissquote Group Holding is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Swissquote Group Holding you should be aware of.

