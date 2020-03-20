What Is Swiss Re's (VTX:SREN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) share price has dived 52% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 43% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Swiss Re's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Swiss Re's P/E of 23.22 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Swiss Re has a higher P/E than the average (8.5) P/E for companies in the insurance industry.

SWX:SREN Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

Swiss Re's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Swiss Re's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 79% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 25% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Swiss Re's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Swiss Re holds net cash of US$1.1b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Swiss Re's P/E Ratio

Swiss Re trades on a P/E ratio of 23.2, which is above its market average of 16.2. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Swiss Re to have a high P/E ratio. Given Swiss Re's P/E ratio has declined from 48.5 to 23.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

But note: Swiss Re may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

