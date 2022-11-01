Swiss Properties Invest har finalised the acquisition of two attractive commercial properties in Sempach in the Canton of Lucerne

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of two attractive commercial properties in Sempach in the Canton of Lucerne

Press release/Investor news

Copenhagen, 1st of November 2022

Swiss Properties Invest AG has acquired 2 adjacently located commercial properties in Sempach in the canton of Lucerne.

The first property is built in 1989, has a rental space of 2.671 square metre and a land size of 2.177 square metre. The second property is built in 1991, has a rental space of 2.860 square metre and a land size of 1.743 square metre. The properties contain a good mix of renters.

The acquired properties represent a very attractive opportunity for Swiss Properties Invest to deliver on all four acquisition criteria stated in the prospectus. Management sees an attractive opportunity to further increase the yield as especially the first property is ideal for solar panels.

With the acquisition Swiss Properties Invest has now acquired 4 commercial properties and is continuing towards the stated objective of acquiring a portfolio of 6-8 attractive commercial properties in Switzerland.

For further information, please contact:

Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO

Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52



