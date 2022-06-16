Swiss National Bank unexpectedly hikes rates by half a point

BERN, June 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years on Thursday, joining other central banks in tightening monetary policy to fight resurgent inflation.

The central bank increased its policy rate to -0.25% from the -0.75% level it has deployed since 2015. The hike was the first increase by the SNB since September 2007.

The move followed a 0.75% rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday while the European Central Bank signaled last week it would raise its rates in July to check surging inflation in the eurozone which hit 8.1% last month. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)