ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank's record first-half loss of 95.2 billion Swiss francs ($100.08 billion) will have no influence on the central bank's monetary policy, an SNB spokesperson said on Friday.

"Our mandate remains unchanged, to focus on price stability," the spokesperson said after the SNB posted its half-year earnings on Friday. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)