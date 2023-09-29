Swiss National Bank alternative governing board member to retire

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank said Dewet Moser, an alternate member of the central bank's interest rate setting governing board, will retire next year.

Moser, who has worked at the bank since 1986, will leave the bank in March 2024, the SNB said on Friday.

In his latest position, Moser was deputy head of the bank's second department, which oversee financial stability in Switzerland.

As an Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Dewet Moser has for many years also been involved in an advisory capacity in the decisions of the Governing Board, the SNB said.

