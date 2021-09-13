Swiss Life Sciences Group Launches RawSwiss Lifestyle Brand

RawSwiss CBD Oils

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Life Sciences Group (SLSG) continues its expansion in the CBD marketplace and is proud to announce the launch of its RawSwiss CBD lifestyle brand.

The Swiss Life Sciences Group's scientific and compliance executive Julija Jacoline explains: "I have been working on the launch of these CBD oils for almost two years and am proud to see them entering the market. I have used all my scientific expertise and CBD knowledge to create a premium range of CBD oil products for a wide range of holistic and therapeutic uses and for general wellbeing. I am now working hard on our upcoming launches of skincare and lifestyle products, under the RawSwiss brand and many others that we are working with, as well as on some new methods to enjoy CBD in its various forms."

In the next few weeks, the RawSwiss brand's website rawswiss.com will be live, initially delivering to the Swiss and U.K. markets and rolling out its products across all European markets by the end of the year and the USA in Q1 2022.

All RawSwiss CBD oil products are grown and made in Switzerland, the European CBD hub. Switzerland is at the forefront of the production of hemp lifestyle products, driving change as a leader in pioneering pharmaceuticals.

The Swiss Life Sciences Group controls the entire RawSwiss supply chain; it develops the genes, grows and harvests the plants and extracts the cannabinoids, before adding them to a wide repertoire of formulations for specific needs and results. Swiss Life Sciences Group employs the latest in CO2 and steam extraction to guarantee purity you can trust. CO2 cold-press extraction allows Swiss Life Sciences Group to extract all the cannabinoids from the plants, while preserving their raw and natural properties for skincare and other cosmetics products.

The Swiss Life Sciences Group prides itself that Every RawSwiss product is 100% vegan, gluten and GMO-free, and made with all-natural ingredients.

About The Swiss Life Sciences Group

The Swiss Life Sciences Group S.A. was founded to capitalize on the flourishing and ever-evolving cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) sectors, the fastest-growing opportunity in life sciences, wellness and healthcare today.

Our vision is to become a globally trusted brand supplier of Swiss-based, organic CBD and phytocannabinoid medical products, with production, manufacturing and certification across the EU. Our strategy is to carefully build Swiss Life Sciences Group into one of Europe's largest seed-to-consumer, vertically integrated business models, through a series of strategic investments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions.

Swiss Life Sciences Group Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Mrs. Vittoria Fantacci - Director of Communications

Swiss Life Sciences Group PLC

Email: vittoria@swisslifesciencesgroup.com

https://www.swisslifesciencesgroup.com

