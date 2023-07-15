Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn joins Monaco on 5-year deal

MONACO (AP) — Switzerland goalkeeper Philipp Köhn joined French league club Monaco from Salzburg on Saturday.

The German-Swiss goalkeeper signed a five-year deal to June 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Köhn was hired as a replacement for Alexander Nübel, whose loan from Bayern Munich expired.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Köhn previously played for Schalke, Stuttgart and Leipzig, as well as Germany from under-15 to under-18 level. He then decided to play for Swistzerland.

With Salzburg, Köhn won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles in 2022 and 2023 and was named the league's best goalkeeper last season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press