Swiss Enterprises Look to Service Providers to Manage Complex Cloud Installations

ISG Provider Lens™ report sees Swiss companies often embracing hybrid cloud or multi-cloud environments

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Switzerland are looking for cloud service providers to help them manage their growing use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for Switzerland finds Swiss companies often using multiple public cloud providers, with the current average at 1.5 public cloud providers per enterprise. Many Swiss companies prefer Microsoft cloud products, but the use of AWS, Google and local cloud providers is growing in the country.

As a result, cloud service providers need to push for partnerships with large public cloud providers, the report says. “Service providers also need to obtain certifications with large public cloud services to demonstrate expertise to customers in areas like migration, DevOps and SAP,” said Peter Bertschin, ISG partner in Switzerland.

Many cloud service providers have used the COVID-19 lockdowns to take advantage of training and certification programs offered by large public cloud providers, the report says.

In addition, the ongoing pandemic is driving demand for cloud services such as cloud-based workstations, the report adds.

The report also sees demand among Swiss mid-tier companies for consulting and managed services related to the public cloud. Many mid-sized companies see these services as critical to the success of their digital transformations. With mid-sized companies challenged to find and retain experienced cloud specialists, they are turning to cloud service providers to help, particularly with managing risks and dealing with compliance issues.

Swiss companies are also turning to cloud service consultants to help them manage risk while increasing their agility, the report says. Companies are interested in adopting design thinking, SCRUM and related agile methodologies, and they are using consulting and transformation service providers to meet new customer requirements and exploit new IT delivery models. At the same time, these providers are helping companies manage security risks in the cloud by bringing them cloud-native security offerings.

In addition, many Swiss companies are turning to managed public cloud services to optimize cloud costs through automation while reducing complexity, the report says. Many service providers have developed cloud management platforms to meet customer requirements. Swiss companies can, in some cases, cut internal headcount through the use of managed service providers and, at the same time, shift their resources to core activities.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 79 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services; Governance, Risk and Compliance Services; Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts; Managed Public Cloud Services for the Midmarket; Secure Enterprise Filesharing Services; SAP HANA Infrastructure Services; and Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services.

The report names Swisscom as a leader in five quadrants and IBM as a leader in four. Avectris, Microsoft and T-Systems are named as leaders in three quadrants, and Accenture, Atos, AWS, Capgemini, DXC Technology, Google, UMB and Wipro are named as leaders in two. BitHawk, Box, Brainloop, Citrix, Deloitte, DRACOON, Dropbox, EY, KPMG, Netcloud, PwC, Red Hat and ti&m are all named leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, ti&m was named a Rising Star—companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in two quadrants. Avectris, Baggenstos, Tresorit and UMB were named Rising Stars in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from ti&m.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

