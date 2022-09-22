Swiss central bank enacts biggest-ever hike to key rate

·2 min read

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s central bank carried out the biggest hike ever to its key interest rate Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in aggressive moves to clamp down on inflation.

The Swiss National Bank said it could not rule out further increases beyond the rise of three-quarters of a percentage point “to ensure price stability over the medium term.” It aims to cool off inflation that came in at 3.5% in August.

The rate increased from minus 0.25% to 0.5%, ending several years of negative interest rates in Switzerland — a testament to the stable growth, low-inflation environment, coupled with Switzerland’s appeal as a safe haven for assets.

In essence, that negative interest rate environment meant that people who parked assets in Switzerland paid for the privilege, a counterintuitive idea for many investors who might expect a return on their savings.

Some economists have said that Switzerland appeared less vulnerable to inflation pressures because the cost of living in the wealthy Alpine country is relatively high compared to its main neighbors: European Union countries. Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 9.1% in August.

A recent surge in the value of the Swiss franc compared to the euro, for example, has caused many Swiss consumers to cross the border into neighboring countries like France or Germany to buy gasoline and other consumer goods that suddenly are relatively less expensive there.

The Swiss bank's move comes a day after the Fed raised its key rate by three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time and signaled that more increases were ahead.

The European Central Bank also hiked by that much earlier this month, and the Bank of England is under pressure to move aggressively at its meeting Thursday.

Switzerland is not an EU member, but most of its economic activity is done with the giant 27-nation bloc.

Swiss-EU ties have been strained in recent years over issues including more than 100 bilateral agreements that the two sides have struggled to renew and demands of some populist politicians in Switzerland to limit the number of EU citizens who can live and work in the country. That concept that greatly unsettles Brussels, because one of the EU’s central principles is free circulation of people within its member states’ territories and with other partners in the so-called Schengen zone.

The Associated Press

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

