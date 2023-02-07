Swiss bank Pictet reports solid results despite 'challenging year'

Logo of Swiss private bank Pictet is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss private bank and asset manager Pictet said on Tuesday the group's assets under management, or custody, fell 12% to 612 billion Swiss francs ($12.96 billion) in 2022, from a record high the previous year.

Operating income at the Geneva-based group dipped 2% to 3.19 billion francs, while net profit was down 1% to 768 million francs, when adjusted for the 2021 extraordinary gain from the sale and leaseback of its main building in Geneva.

In 2022, 4 billion Swiss francs of net new money flowed into Pictet compared to 29 billion francs in 2021.

The group also announced that Bertrand Demole, one of its eight managing partners, has decided to step down at the end of June.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Louise Heavens)