Swing Skirts Will Be Everywhere Soon, and 11,000+ Shoppers Love This $29 Style

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s “surprisingly flattering,” according to a reviewer.

Whether you’re ready for fall or not, there’s no denying it’s right around the corner. So instead of ignoring the inevitable, you might as well use this transitional period as a time to stock up on the season’s biggest fashion trends. And according to Amazon’s expertly curated fall fashion page, swing skirts are going to be everywhere. Luckily, shoppers already found the perfect midi skirt, and it’s on sale starting at $29 in select colors.

Available in 19 prints, including polka dots and plaid, the long skirt is made from flowy polyester and comes in sizes XS through XXL. It has a high, elastic waistband with a paper-bag-style design, along with convenient side pockets and a pleated design. On most people, the hemline hits around the mid-calf area.

Amazon

$32

$29

Buy on Amazon

Depending on the weather, there are dozens of ways to style the midi skirt. During these in-between weeks, wear it with a tight-fitting tee, a pair of white sneakers, and a denim jacket that you can throw on if it gets chilly. And once fall temperatures fully settle in, style the skirt with black tights, heeled booties, and a turtleneck bodysuit, creating an outfit you can easily wear from the office to an evening get-together.

Amazon

$39

$34

Buy on Amazon

The real proof of this skirt’s versatility, however, is in the reviews section, where more than 11,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer called it their “favorite skirt,” since it’s “comfortable” and a “great length” that’s “surprisingly flattering.” Another shopper “absolutely loves the outfits [they] pull together with this skirt,” while a third person confirmed it’s “not sheer at all.” Plus, someone else said the skirt is “very versatile in that it can be dressed up or down and worn for many seasons,” which is exactly what we’re trying to achieve with this purchase.

Story continues

Whether you’re ready to embrace fall plaid prints, or you’d prefer to stick with subtle polka dots that’ll transcend the seasons, there’s a version of this skirt that’ll blend seamlessly into your wardrobe. Just be sure to grab a colorway (or three) before the price goes back up on Amazon.

Amazon

$34

$29

Buy on Amazon

Amazon

$39

$34

Buy on Amazon

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.