Swine Vaccines Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the swine vaccines market are Merck & Co Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Biogenesis Bago SA, Phibro Animal Health, KM Biologics, Hipra Laboratories SA, Ceva, Zoetis Inc.

, Jinyu Bio-Technology Co Ltd., China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd., Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd., Ringpu Biology Technology Co Ltd., Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products Co Ltd., Choong Ang Vaccine Laboratories Co Ltd., Virbac, Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI), and Bioveta AS.



The global swine vaccines market is expected to grow from $1.83 billion in 2022 to $1.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.82%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The swine vaccines market is expected to reach $2.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.



The swine vaccine market consists of sales of haemophilus parasuis, pasteurella, salmonella, and streptococcus suis.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The swine vaccine refers to a preparation that is administered or injected in pigs to stimulate the immune response against a specific infectious agent.



North America was the largest region in the swine vaccines market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the swine vaccines report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of swine vaccines are attenuated live vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) vaccines, and recombinant vaccines.Attenuated live vaccines are made up of living viruses or bacteria that have undergone a process to weaken (attenuate) and diminish their pathogenicity.



The attenuated live vaccine is a swine vaccine used to administer in pigs to multiply within the body to trigger a stronger antigenic stimulus, which results in long-lasting immunity.The diseases indicated are viral infections, bacterial infections, parasitic infections, fungal infections, and others.



It is distributed through veterinary hospitals, veterinary pharmacies, and online pharmacies, which are provided through government tenders and market sales.



The rising prevalence of diseases in swine is expected to propel the swine vaccine market.Swine disease is any divergence from an organism’s normal structural or functional condition accompanied by a few signs and symptoms of diseases such as pseudorabies, influenza.



The demand for swine vaccines is increasing due to the rising prevalence of diseases in swine and the need to protect pigs from infectious diseases.For instance, in August 2022, according to the report by the World Organization for Animal Health (WAHIS), a global database of animal health, more than 1,125,000 pigs and 36,000 wild boars have been affected by African Swine Fever (ASF) since January 2020 (data reported through INs and FURs), resulting in more than 1,960,000 animal losses.



Therefore, the rising prevalence of diseases in swine is expected to drive the market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the swine vaccine market.Major players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to deliver two vaccines at the same time to enhance swine health to sustain their position in the swine vaccine market.



For example, in May 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, launched TwistPak technology.TwistPak is a ground-breaking platform for blending two vaccines, IngelvacCircoFLEX and IngelvacMycoFLEX, for use by swine producers.



TwistPak offers a convenient and short-time-consuming platform, enabling a simplified mixing process while maintaining the flexibility of using the products as a combined vaccine or a monovalent. It is manufactured using advanced technologies and is ergonomically designed.



In September 2021, Vaxxinova, a Germany-based producer of livestock vaccines, acquired Newport Laboratories from Boehringer Ingelheim for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help Vaxxinova develop and improve its goods and services for livestock farmers and veterinarians.



Newport Laboratories is a US-based Newport Laboratories company that manufactures custom-made vaccines for swine and cattle.



The countries covered in the swine vaccines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The swine vaccines market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides swine vaccines market statistics, including swine vaccines industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a swine vaccines market share, detailed swine vaccines market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the swine vaccines industry. This swine vaccines market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

