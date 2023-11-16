Swindon pair 'miserable' after nine floods in two years

Mr and Mrs Clarke have had two years of flooding

A couple have been left "frustrated" and "miserable" after being flooded nine times in the last two years.

Patricia Clarke, 75, and Peter Clarke, 73, have been digging drainage ditches to protect their property, but Mrs Clarke said her mental health is now deteriorating.

Mrs Clarke first wrote to Swindon Borough Council in January 2022 but claims the issue remains.

The council said it is "doing all it can" to resolve the issue.

Mrs Clarke that since the flooding she now experiences panic attacks and remains under the care of the local mental health crisis team.

"I feel as though I'm bashing my head against a brick wall," she said.

"We came up here to retire and be with my son but we've had nothing but problems since we got here."

Sand bags, compost sacks and open sewage drains are Mr and Mrs Clarke's DIY flood defence

Councillor Chris Watts, cabinet member for flooding, said the council is doing all it can to resolve the issue which will take "considerable work", including redesigning the drainage system.

But the situation has left the pair feeling "stuck", Mr Clarke said.

"It's so frustrating because we get nowhere with the council.

"Trish is struggling, I can't do any heavy lifting because I have an aneurysm, so Trish is having to do it all on her own.

"It's unbelievable that nobody wants to know," he added.

At 75-years-old Mrs Clarke has attempted to dig her own drainage ditches

Mrs Clarke said communication from the council has been unclear.

"Nobody knows who's responsible for what," she said.

The couple believe the work that needs doing may not happen because a local councillor told them that it is "not a high priority".

The couple's house is the only property to be affected in the area because it sits "in a dip", according to Mrs Clarke.

Mr and Mrs Clarke report the depth of water is knee depth at it's worse

They have spent almost £5,000 putting in additional drainage and replacing rotten fencing as the water has continued to flow into their property.

The property's sewage drains remain open to help the overflow during torrential rain. When they fill, the couple's toilets and washing machine are unusable.

The council has also supplied Mr and Mrs Clarke with 20 sandbags, but Mrs Clarke said this is "not enough".

Sir Robert Buckland, MP for South Swindon said he has been working to support the couple by raising the issue several times with Swindon Borough Council on their behalf.

"I have now escalated this case with the Council Leader and pressed for urgent work to be carried out by the council to prevent further flooding at Mr and Mr Clarke's property," he said.

