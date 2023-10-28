Swindon mum leads dozens on walk in memory of her son

A mother who lost her son to suicide is leading dozens of walkers raising money and awareness.

Tracey Boxall's son Alex died in 2019 and she has since become involved with the charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The group will leave Grange Park in west Swindon and complete a 16-mile route across the town on 28 October.

This year she is hoping that double the number of people will join her for what is called The Lost Hours Walk.

Several walks take place across the country every year in aid of CALM.

Ms Boxall told the BBC: "This is the third year of our walk, as we lost Alex [my son] in 2019.

"I've since had lots of strangers approach me and there's a whole feeling of a community coming together.

"Sometimes when you're on your own in the dark nights, you feel like this has only happened to you.

"But over time, and when we do events like this, you realise that there's a community of people that this has happened to.

"It's hard to explain but I feel like this is Alex's legacy. It has become a deep-rooted passion of mine."

Ms Boxall is expecting more than 54 people to attend the walk, and she has so far raised more than £3,600 for CALM.

"It's a lot more than I ever imagined," she added.

"I do believe CALM have it right, and they've been really great and supportive."

CALM runs a free, confidential and anonymous helpline as well as a web chat service, offering advice and information to anyone who is struggling or in a mental health crisis.

CEO at CALM Simon Gunning said: "Since we started The Lost Hours Walk in 2019, people have raised over £826,000, which could have helped fund 103,248 potentially life-saving calls and webchats.

"Every walk raises vital funds for our life-saving helpline and webchat, helping us to be there for anyone who needs us."

If you've been affected by the issues in this story, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

