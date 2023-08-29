Swindon artist open studio event to celebrate local talent

Artists, designers and crafts people are set to open the doors to their studios for an annual event.

A total of 120 artists, spread across more than 60 venues, are inviting visitors to take a closer look at their work as part of Swindon Open Studios.

Committee member Deborah Battaglia said the event would celebrate local talent.

Swindon Borough Councillor Marina Strinkovsky said she is excited for people to discover the "deep vein of talent and creativity" in the town.

"Open Studios is one of the best events in Swindon's rich cultural calendar," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"It gives us the opportunity to visit art makers in their creative space and to discover new work and new artists we don't know yet," added Ms Strinkovsky.

Ms Battaglia said Swindon open studios "really is too good to miss" for local art lovers.

"There is something for every taste, with abstract and figurative paintings, textiles and embroidery, mural design, ceramics glass and mosaic work all on offer, and more," she added.

The event will run on the weekends of 16-17 and 23-24 September.

