This size-inclusive swimwear brand is hosting a major sale just in time for summer

If you’ve ever struggled to shop for a swimsuit that was flattering, affordable and available in a wide range of sizes, then you’ll know how difficult it can be to find the one.

Luckily, Swimsuits For All wants to take the work out of bikini shopping, and has created a line that’s designed to make women feel confident and beautiful at every size.

With swimsuits available in women’s sizes 4 to 40, the brand is a pioneer in size inclusivity and frequently works with the likes of model Ashley Graham and Gabrielle Gregg, the influencer behind GabiFresh.

To make it even easier to find a swimsuit you’ll love, the brand has made it easy to shop with their online Fit Guide, which filters styles by silhouette (think tankinis, bikinis, and one-piece) as well as by body type.

On top of providing a straightforward shopping experience, Swimsuits for All is offering major savings on their entire range of bathing suits. Right now when you enter the code 620SHIP50 at checkout, you’ll receive $50 off of all purchases over $100.

Whether you’re on the lookout for a vintage-inspired one piece, a colourful bikini, or even a swim dress, chances are you’ll find a suit to match your style included in the sale. Scroll through for some of our favourite styles of the season below.

Scarlet Lattice Plunge One Piece Swimsuit. Image via Swimsuits or All.

This red-hot one piece features crochet cutouts at the waist and along the neckline for added sultry appeal.

SHOP IT: Swimsuits For All, $76 (originally $109)

Avenger Sashi White Halter Bikini. Image via Swimsuits For All.

A bohemian-inspired print embellished this swimsuit to lend a faux lace effect without all the fuss.

SHOP IT: Swimsuits For All, $90

Montego Faux Flyaway Swimdress. Image via Swimsuits For All.

A thigh-high slit shows off a bit of extra skin while still offering coverage where you want it.

SHOP IT: Swimsuits For All, $71 (originally $118)

Black Fringe Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit. Image via Swimsuits For All.

This swimsuit features a fringed neckline and a sleek strapless design that minimizes tan lines.

SHOP IT: Swimsuits For All, $84

GabiFresh Wonderstruck Bikini. Image via Swimsuits For All.

As part of the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All collaboration, this knotted bikini is available exclusively in plus sizes.

SHOP IT: Swimsuits For All, $116

Madame Turks High Waist Underwire Bikini. Image via Swimsuits For All.

A vibrant floral pattern contrasts with black pining details for a striking yet supportive swimsuit.

SHOP IT: Swimsuits For All, $88 (originally $110)

Royal Crossover Halter One Piece Swimsuit. Image via Swimsuits For All.

A plunging halter neckline and criss-cross waist detail highlight your best features in this one-piece swimsuit.

SHOP IT: Swimsuits For All, $67 (originally $84)

Romancer Afterglow Colorblock Triangle Bikini. Image via Swimsuits For All.

Colourblock details and cutouts at the hips bring a playful feel to this bikini.

SHOP IT: Swimsuits For All, $85

Jackson Lace Plunge One Piece Swimsuit. Image via Swimsuits For All.

This lingerie-inspired swimsuit features a Power Mesh tummy-control front lining for extra support and smoothing.

SHOP IT: Swimsuits For All, $109

Ashley Graham Elite Ribbed Triangle Bikini. Image via Swimsuits For All.

Designed with Ashley Graham, this swimsuit is fully adjustable at the neck and hips for a customized fit.

SHOP IT: Swimsuits For All, $81 (originally $116)

