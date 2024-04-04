Swimming Canada seeks new Olympic trials site after Montreal Olympic pool closure

MONTREAL — Swimming Canada is searching for a new site for the Olympic and Paralympic trials due to an extended closure of Montreal's Olympic pool.

The news comes after the Olympic Stadium's athletic sports complex closed due to a fire on March 21.

Swimming Canada says it was informed of the extended closure Wednesday and is working on a contingency plan for the trials, which were set for May 13 to 19.

The governing body adds it will try to maintain those same dates while keeping the trials in the Montreal area ahead of this summer's Paris Games.

The Olympics begin on July 26, and the Paralympics follow on Aug. 28.

Star swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto is one of Canada's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press