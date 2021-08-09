Swimming Australia boss Alex Baumann quits after three months in the job

Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Swimming Australia’s chief executive, Alex Baumann, has resigned on health grounds, just three months after taking the job and in the immediate aftermath of Australia’s most successful Olympic swimming campaign.

Baumann, a Canadian, took the top position at the national governing body in May this year but said recent health issues had forced him to make the decision to stand down.

“As a two-time cancer survivor, I appreciate how important health and family are,” he said. “I’ve been so pleased with the performance of our Olympians and excited for our para-swimmers who depart for Tokyo next week.

Related: Ten of the best Australian stories of the Tokyo Olympic Games

“I recognise the timing is difficult but I know I must take this time for myself and my family now.”

Baumann had been tasked with reviewing the culture of Australian swimming following allegations made by Maddie Groves just before the national trials started in June.

Baumann commissioned an all-female panel to investigate allegations made by the dual Olympic silver medallist and others which threatened to derail preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Australia’s swim team ended up having its most successful Games ever, with nine gold medals won.

“Alex has been integral to our success from his experience in high performance as well as his leadership within our organisation,” Swimming Australia president Kieren Perkins said.

Perkins said a replacement CEO would be appointed in due course, but the focus would be on the Paralympic team over the coming weeks.

“Our next CEO will be tasked with leading Swimming Australia into the new era of swimming, with a focus on safe, elite performance and community engagement as we turn our attention to Paris 2024,” Perkins said.

“We’re sad to see Alex go. This is a great loss for our sport, but we understand his reasons.”