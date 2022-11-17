The Swimmers: the incredible true story behind the new Netflix film

Vicky Jessop
·7 min read
(LAURA RADFORD/NETFLIX )
(LAURA RADFORD/NETFLIX )

It’s the middle of the Syrian Civil War. In a leisure centre in Damascus, Yusra Mardini is getting ready to compete in a local swimming race.

She pulls on her swimming cap and dives into the pool. But on the return lap, a bomb falls through the roof of the leisure centre and straight into her path.

“The missile went into the pool and it did not explode,” Mardini tells me. “Everyone was evacuated. And I… honestly, sadly, I wasn’t as scared as it looked in the movie. Because at that point, unfortunately, I was used to that type of thing.”

Less than a year later, it would be that same ability to stay calm under pressure – and ability to swim – that would both save Mardini’s life and take her all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

It’s an incredible true story, and the movie that Mardini is talking about is Netflix’s new film The Swimmers, by Welsh-Egyptian filmmaker Sally El Hosaini and scriptwriter Jack Thorne. Telling the story of Yusra and her elder sister Sara, it follows the story all the way from the war-torn suburbs of Damascus, through Europe, to where they fled as refugees, and ultimately to Rio.

For the Egyptian-born El Hosaini, getting involved was a no-brainer.

“They reminded me of me, when I was growing up in Egypt in the 90s. And it reminded me of me and my friends. It’s not often you see Arab women who are modern and liberal on our screens,” she tells me. “That was what spoke to me. So often female ambition is a bit of a dirty word, and I just saw in them the possibility to celebrate it.”

Nathalie Issa as Yusra Mardini, Manal Issa as Sara Mardini, Ahmed Malek as Nizar (LAURA RADFORD/NETFLIX)
Nathalie Issa as Yusra Mardini, Manal Issa as Sara Mardini, Ahmed Malek as Nizar (LAURA RADFORD/NETFLIX)

The result is a film that both tells the sisters’ stories and, as El Hosaini puts it, “pops out” every now and again and widens the lens to examine the overall refugee crisis. In The Swimmers, that means people walking along train tracks, or the mountain of lifejackets still mouldering on the beaches of Lesbos today: a grim souvenir from those who have survived the crossing.

“It’s difficult to watch,” the real-life Yusra tells me, when I ask her if she’s seen the end product. “It’s very emotional. And it’s very eye opening… because you don’t sit down and just think about everything that happened in you in your life. Just to see my whole life on the screen is crazy.”

Crazy it might be, but almost everything that happens in this jaw-dropping film is real. Like the incident in the pool, which was the tipping point that spurred the sisters to leave Syria. Together with two cousins (amalgamated on screen into one, Nizar, for storytelling purposes) the pair journeyed across Europe and into Turkey, where they boarded a lifeboat in the hopes of making it to Greece.

They almost didn’t. Midway through their journey, the boat’s motor cut out, stranding twenty migrants, including children and babies, in the middle of the ocean during rapidly worsening weather.

Most of the people in the boat - which was designed for around six or seven people, but held 18 - couldn’t swim, but the sisters had been swimming since childhood (indeed, their father had dreams of Yusra making it to the Olympics). As the boat started taking on water, there was nothing else to do, says Mardini, but leap into the sea.

“The moment Sara jumped in, I jumped from the other side because I felt like it was my responsibility,” she says. Over a gruelling three hours, Yusra and Sara managed to swim alongside their stricken vessel - reducing the overall weight, so it was less likely to sink - to safety on Lesbos. “She was very brave to jump to the water and I was like, ‘if my sister can do it, I can do it too.’”

It was a deeply traumatising experience, and as El Hosaini tells me, they recreated it on a real-life raft off the coast of Lesbos, to get the perfect shot for the film.

“We put [a lifeboat] on the water, and we put 25 people in it, with children and a baby and we really did film it,” she says. Astonishingly, the entirety of the cast was made up of real-life refugees, some of whom had made the same journey in real life, in seas just as choppy as the ones they ended up filming in.

Behind the scenes: Manal Issa as Sara Mardini, director Sally El Hosaini (LAURA RADFORD/NETFLIX)
Behind the scenes: Manal Issa as Sara Mardini, director Sally El Hosaini (LAURA RADFORD/NETFLIX)

“They all wanted to share this story,” El Hosaini says. “They wanted it to be told authentically… there was that sense of all of us pulling together and really wanting to show it properly.”

Making it to Europe wasn’t the end of the Mardini sisters’ story: after an arduous journey to Germany, Yusra and Sara found a swimming coach, Sven Spannenkrebs, who not only let them train in his pool, but took on the task of coaching Yusra. In 2016, she ended up making it to the Olympics after all, as part of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

By her account, the experience ended up being an epiphany of sorts. “The moment I entered the stadium, I realised it was not only my story anymore, it was about the millions and millions of refugees all around the world,” Mardini says.

“And that was what helped me be fine with my identity and be like, ‘You know what, I’m a refugee. And I’m proud of it.’ I went through something that was horrific. And I am still here. And I am still working hard for my dreams.”

Today, those dreams still include swimming (she has since represented the Refugee Olympic Team at Tokyo in 2020), but are increasingly come to be dominated by activism.

We speak a week or so before the government announces the deal with France to stop refugees travelling across the Channel on small boats. Like her sister Sara, Yusra is vocal about the plight of refugees and passionate about the subject – indeed, Sara is currently facing jail time in Greece on a charge of people smuggling, among other things, as a result of her charitable work on Lesbos. Amnesty International described the charges as “unfair and baseless”.

With Europe dealing with a fresh wave of refugees from the Ukrainian war, have the world’s sympathies moved away from those making the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean from places like Syria? Mardini is adamant she doesn’t see it that way.

“Of course, it’s hard. But it’s not the Ukrainian refugees’ fault,” she says. “What I always say is, ‘A refugee is a refugee no matter where they come from’… just because you come from Ukraine does not mean that it’s easier for them to become a refugee at all.”

Swimming dreams: Nathalie Issa as Yusra (ALI GÃœLER/NETFLIX)
Swimming dreams: Nathalie Issa as Yusra (ALI GÃœLER/NETFLIX)

She brings the same attitude to this film. Though the story is worthy of any Hollywood blockbuster, both El Hosaini and Mardini are very clear about one thing: this is not just light entertainment.

“Looking at what’s happening in the news today, the language that the government is using is just so disgusting,” El Hosaini says. “I think that there’s this idea that if you are ‘for refugees’ you are somehow against the prosperity of your own nation, but I couldn’t be more proud to be British and I want the best for it.”

“In today’s world, the discussion is getting very polarised and politicised and I just wanted to bring some humanity back to the discussion, and humanise these young women and for an audience to understand who they are, that they have dreams too and they’re just people like you and me.”

The Swimmers is on Netflix from November 23

Latest Stories

  • Canada crushes Panama 112-71 in FIBA World Cup qualifying

    EDMONTON — The Panamanian national team came to Edmonton with no illusions of grandeur. The players knew they were likely going to be on the losing end of their FIBA World Cup qualifying match against Canada. They knew they were going to likely lose by a lot. But, even though they knew they were overmatched, they were still in awe over how clinical and how ruthless the Canadian team actually was. Canada remained the only undefeated team in Americas zone FIBA World Cup qualifying, beating Panama

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game

    MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle's four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive per

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g