Swimmer struggling at beach rescued by heroic pair of friends, Connecticut cops say

A pair of friends noticed a swimmer struggling in the dark at a Connecticut beach and jumped into action to rescue him, police said.

Carlos Manuel Escobar Bonilla told officers with the Stamford Police Department that he noticed a man in the water at Cummings Beach was having trouble, so his friend Luis Montano took off his clothes and dived into the water to save him, according to a July 4 news release posted to the department’s Facebook page.

The swimmer had gone underwater about 60 feet out in the Long Island Sound about 11 p.m. on July 3, police said. Montano was able to grab the swimmer and pull him to the shoreline, where Bonilla helped lift him out of the water.

Together they carried the unconscious man to the parking area, and Bonilla started CPR. After about a minute, the man started coughing and then breathing on his own, police said.

Stamford EMS and Fire officials arrived and took the swimmer to Stamford Hospital. Although he’s in the ICU, he is expected to survive, police said.

“Congratulations to these two HEROES!” police said in the post.

