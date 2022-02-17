Swimmer mauled to death by great white shark in Sydney identified as British expat

Simon Nellist (Social media)

The swimmer mauled to death by a great white shark in Sydney has been identified as a British expat.

Simon Nellist, 35, was attacked by a four-metre-long predator at Buchan Point, near Little Bay, in the east of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Nellist is believed to have grown up in the UK and was engaged to an Australian woman.

He worked as a dive instructor and was training for an ocean swim when he was killed.

Witnesses said the shark “attacked vertically” before dragging Mr Nellist’s body out to sea.

Remains were found in the water around an hour later.

Shark attacks in Sydney are uncommon as the city’s waters are protected by shark nets and the beaches a patrolled by drones.

Mr Nellist is the first person have died from a shark attack in 59 years.

Della Ross, a friend of Mr Nellist, said the news of his death had hit them like “ a truck”.

“Everything that is connected to Simon is connected to the ocean,” friend Della Ross told 7NEWS.

“The news hit us like a truck because he was one of the people who make this earth lighter.”

More to follow.