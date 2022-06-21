Swimmer Katie Ledecky Earns 17th World Title, Finishes 14 Seconds Ahead of Competition

Katie Ledecky

Tom Pennington/Getty Katie Ledecky winning gold in the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final

Katie Ledecky has added another gold medal to her growing collection.

On Monday, the 25-year-old swimmer won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest to secure her 17th world title, according to ESPN.

While Ledecky's time of 15:30.15 was 10 seconds behind her world record from 2018, it was more than eight seconds faster than any other woman who has ever competed in the event, CNN reported.

Ledecky also finished 14.74 seconds ahead of Katie Grimes, a 16-year-old American swimmer, who took the silver medal in the race, said ESPN.

Ledecky celebrated the milestone with a post to social media where she shared a series of images, including one posing alongside Grimes and Bronze medalist Lani Pallister of Australia with their new medals.

RELATED: What's Next for Katie Ledecky After Tokyo? 'I'm Definitely Targeting Paris in 2024,' Swimming GOAT Says

Katie Ledecky

Nikola Krstic/BSR Agency/Getty Katie Ledecky after the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final at the Duna Arena on June 20, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.

According to CNN, Ledecky has won two gold medals at the 2022 World Championships, following her win in the 400m free on Saturday.

Ledecky has two more events during the event, including the 4x200m freestyle relay on Wednesday and the 800m free on Thursday and Friday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September of last year, Ledecky announced she was pursuing a new coaching opportunity. She also moved to Florida, where she is training for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Gainesville with the University of Florida's head coach Anthony Nesty, who was an assistant coach for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles Is 'Blowing the Stigma Surrounding Mental Health Out of the Water,' Says Michael Phelps

As part of the move, Ledecky — who has also trained at her alma mater, Stanford University — will serve as a volunteer swimming coach for Gator athletes.