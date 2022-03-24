Swim and Resortwear Label Agua Bendita Expands Into Streetwear

Colombian-based luxury swimwear and resortwear label Agua Bendita is expanding into streetwear with the launch of its first 18-piece capsule, featuring model and entrepreneur Valentina Ferrer as the face of the new collection.

A look from Streetwear by Agua Bendita. - Credit: Courtesy

Courtesy

“We created this collection to evolve our brand. With avant-garde pieces from the streetwear world that recall the DNA of the brand. Handmade prints and embroidered pieces,” founders Mariana Hinestroza and Catalina Álvarez told WWD. “Agua Bendita takes a romantic proposal to the street, pastel colors with an undertone of flora swag. We are redefining authenticity, a stylistic streetwear sensibility but always, with the final AB vision, handcrafted details, maximalist and full of intuition. Streetwear isn’t over; it’s evolving.”

Streetwear by Agua Bendita’s first capsule offers a selection of signature swim and ready-to-wear to accompany their mainline offerings, all of which is manufactured in Colombia by Colombian artisans. Hinestroza and Álvarez cited key styles as the Katya and Dolka handmade mesh tops, the Beeja handmade mesh bag, as well as a mix of cropped floral hoodie and jogger sets with matching headwear, cropped tanks, a dress and more.

The collection is available on the brand’s e-commerce, as well as in select stores in Los Angeles and Miami with prices ranging from $90 to $330.

