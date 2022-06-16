Swim, paddle and go fish: A guide to the 10 best Triangle lakes for summer fun

Research pretty clearly shows that being in or near water makes us happier and healthier.

And in the summer, when it’s hot and humid, being in or near water also makes us just the tiniest bit cooler.

With that in mind, we set out to find the best “blue spaces” in the Triangle to cool down when the summer temps are too much.

We previously compiled a list of city pools (note that some have staffing shortages), splash pads and spraygrounds and we’re working on a river guide (we promise that the glorious Eno and Neuse rivers will be well represented there). But for right now, we’re all about that lake life: swimming, boating, paddle-boarding, fishing — all of it!

So these are our 10 favorite lakes in Triangle, listed in alphabetical order. They’re all easy to get to and all offer fun stuff for the whole family.

1. Bond Lake at Bond Metro Park

Why it’s great: At more than 300 acres, Fred G. Bond Metro Park is one of the largest municipal parks in Wake County — and there’s no shortage of activities to keep you entertained. Whether you’re looking for a place to host your next picnic or you want to get out on Bond Lake in a boat, there’s something for everyone. All of the facilities are “integrated into the natural setting,” and being in Cary, the park is close enough to Raleigh for a quick drive, but far away enough to get a change of scenery.

What to do there: If you want to get out on the water, you can rent pedal boats, kayaks, row boats, canoes and sailboats from the boathouse on site. Life jackets are supplied. Not confident in your boating abilities quite yet? The park offers classes to get you up-to-speed. The boathouse also offers concessions, plus cane poles and bait for fishing, which is allowed on site and governed by NC fishing regulations. There are also picnic shelters available to rent. Take yourself to new heights (or stay on the ground) on the park’s challenge course or take a walk on the trails and ID some trees along the way.

Location: 801 High Horse Rd., Cary

Hours: Gates to the park open by 7:30 a.m. each day and close at sunset, which is dependent on the time of year. Current closing times are posted on the park gates.

Info: townofcary.org

2. Cane Creek Reservoir / University Lake

Why it’s great: Orange County’s water supply lakes do double duty as recreational lakes every weekend in the spring through fall. But because these are public water supplies, there’s no swimming (nor is any bodily contact with the lake allowed, which means no float tubes, paddle boards, sailboards or carrying boats into the water; similarly, no pets allowed in boats or within 50 feet of the water — pets must be on a leash at all times). Be sure to read the guidance on the OWASA website to learn about lake fees, permits, reservations and first-come-first served access times.

What to do there: Boating, kayaking, fishing and birding are the big attractions. You can bring your own boat or rent one there. For those not getting on the water, there are free picnicking and sunbathing areas at both lakes, and a quarter-mile nature trail at Cane Creek. Also at Cane Creek, birdwatching is permitted each Wednesday in the fall and winter (7 to 11 a.m.).

Location: Cane Creek Reservoir at Highway 54 West, Chapel Hill (directions on website); University Lake at 130 University Lake Rd, Chapel Hill.

Hours: Spring through fall open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (weather permitting) Fridays through Sundays at University Lake, Fridays and Saturdays at Cane Creek.

Info: owasa.org/recreation

Bryce Tuton of Raleigh paddles across the calm waters of Falls Lake at the Highway 50 boat ramp in this July 2016 file photo.
3. Falls Lake State Recreation Area

Why it’s great: With several access points scattered throughout this man-made, 12,000-acre undeveloped reservoir, there’s plenty of space to get away for the day — or even longer, if you’re up for camping. There are plenty of recreational opportunities for all ages.

What to do there: Bring your RV or pitch a tent at one of the more than 300 campsites, or just stay for the day. Go for a swim at one of the five swimming beaches, or bring your boat and launch from one of the many boating ramps (some ramps are reserved for paddlers and non-gasoline powered boats). Fishing is also allowed. Not up for water activities? Try the network of mountain biking trails, or go for a walk on the hiking trails, which includes part of North Carolina’s Mountains-To-Sea Trail.

Note: The park charges for entry during the summer months to assist with operating costs. Fees vary by the size of your car ($7 per day for cars, $20 per day for buses and vans). Discounts are available for senior citizens and military. You can also buy an annual pass, good for unlimited visits each year to not only Falls Lake, but also Jordan Lake and Kerr Lake, for $90.

Location: Located mostly in Wake Forest, with several entry points. Access the visitor center at 13304 Creedmoor Rd., Wake Forest. Other points of entry are: 14600 Creedmoor Rd., Wake Forest; 1630 Bent Rd., Wake Forest (BW Wells campground); 13900 Creedmoor Rd., Wake Forest; 14424 New Light Rd., Wake Forest (Holly Point campground); 4201 Baptist Rd., Durham (Rolling View); 14601 Creedmoor Rd., Wake Forest (Sandling Beach); 13708 New Light Rd., Wake Forest (Shinleaf campground).

Note: Some smartphone GPS apps may take you to the wrong destination. Try using the directions provided by the park at ncparks.gov/falls-lake-state-recreation-area/directions.

Hours: Hours vary by season and area of the park. Day-use areas open and close at the posted gate hours during their operating season: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. November to February; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March to April; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. May to August; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. September to October. (Not all day-use areas are open year-round.) All campgrounds at the lake provide 24-hour access when the campsites are reserved, only during their operating season. For more information about operating hours, visit the 2022 operating schedule on the park’s website.

Info: ncparks.gov/falls-lake-state-recreation-area/home

4. Jordan Lake

Why it’s great: Triangle residents don’t have to travel far to access this gigantic lake, build sandcastles on its sandy shores or enjoy water activities. Rent a boat for a day trip at Crosswinds Boating Center, or enjoy RV camping overnight at Vista Point Campground. Go solo, with a friend or two, or make your day(s) at the lake a group outing.

What to do there: Make it a multi-day trip by camping overnight or enjoy a day of hiking, fishing or boating. Each recreation area has boat-launching ramps, and a couple are open 24/7. Go sailing at Vista Point, while windsurfers will enjoy Ebenezer Church.

You can also watch for bald eagles. Jordan Lake supports a large concentration of bald eagles, per NC State Parks. Come early in the morning or late in the day for your best chances of spotting one. April, May and June are peak months. Or, get a group together (or go solo) for a lake cleanup with Clean Jordan Lake. Visit cleanjordanlake.org to learn how to get involved and to sign up for upcoming programs and events.

Location: There are entry points in multiple counties. The visitor’s center is in Apex, while campgrounds, hiking trails and other entrance points are in Pittsboro and Chapel Hill. The Jordan Lake State Recreation Area is in Chatham County, reachable by NC 751 or US 15-501. You can find a full list of directions online.

Hours: In the summer months (May to August), all-day use areas are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Campgrounds are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May to September.

Per-car fees are charged from Memorial Day to Labor Day, plus on weekends in April, May and September. You can get a $90 annual pass, or pay $7 per car, $5 per day (for seniors 65 and older) or $20 per bus or van.

Info: ncparks.gov/jordan-lake-state-recreation-area

Falls Lake in Raleigh, NC.
5. Lake Crabtree

Why it’s great: Lake Crabtree has some pretty stellar programs and self-guided activities. Get a group or go solo to learn more about the wildlife and explore the park with a new perspective. The 215-acre site has more than 16 miles of hiking trails, directly adjacent to the 520-acre lake.

What to do there: Rent boats, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and more. The boat rental facility is open Friday to Sunday during the summer months, and rentals are first come, first serve. Life vests are provided. Find more information online.

You can also go fishing. The fishing pier and platform are wheelchair accessible, per the website. Lake Crabtree and Crabtree Creek adhere to a catch-and-release-only policy. Note, anyone 16 and older fishing in public waters needs to have a fishing license. Children need to be with adults who have fishing licenses.

Birding is another popular at Lake Crabtree. With Birdability, an accessible birding program at Lake Crabtree in collaboration with the National Audubon Society, those ages 8 and up can go on all-abilities Birdability Outings. There are other birding programs offered as well.

Location: 1400 Aviation Pkwy, Morrisville.

Hours: Park hours are 8 a.m. to sunset daily. The office is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

Info: wakegov.com

A bald eagle catches a fish in the early morning on January 31, 2015 at the Jordan Lake Dam.
6. Lake Johnson

Why it’s great: If you live in the Triangle (especially Raleigh) and want some outdoor time, make a beeline to Lake Johnson. Bring a book and find a bench, lace up your hiking boots and find steep trails or bring a few bucks to rent a paddleboard.

What to do there: The Waterfront Center lets you rent kayaks, pedal boats, stand-up paddle boards and more. (You may launch your own paddle craft, but gas powered motors are not allowed on the lake.) Note: Lake Johnson also has a swimming pool, sprayground and baby pool, but as of June 8, it’s closed due to staff shortages. We’ll let you know when it opens. For those looking to add fresh air to their workouts, there’s a QR Fit Fitness Trail. Six stations will guide you through workouts as you hike a one-mile loop. (Note: A smartphone is required to access the workouts.)

You can even bring a hammock (only allowed at designated hammocking locations).

Peruse the Raleigh Activity search (make sure you narrow results to “Lake Johnson Waterfront Center,” or even “Lake Johnson Pool”) to find summertime activities — there are many for all ages. Check out all-ages fishing prorams, or adult fitness programs like yoga. Note: Activities are not free and require registration.

Location: Lake Johnson is located in Raleigh and parking is free. The Park Office is at 5611 Jaguar Park Dr. Lake Johnson Pool is at 5623 Jaguar Park Dr. The Waterfront Center is at 4601 Avent Ferry Rd.

Additional parking can be found at the South Parking Lot (5041 Avent Ferry Rd.) and the Lake Dam Rd. Parking Lot (1320 Lake Dam Rd.).

Hours: The Lake Johnson Center is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from April to September. There are fees to launch boats into the lake. Launch hours are from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the summer months. Residents pay $4, non-residents pay $6 and seniors (62 and older) pay $2.

Info: raleighnc.gov/parks/lake-johnson-park

Jose Chavira and Alfred Harvey of Raleigh at Shelley Lake with their dog, Elsa, in a July 2015 file photo.
7. Lake Lynn

Why it’s great: The main draw at Lake Lynn is the 2.8-mile greenway trail around the lake, which has a mix of paved walkways and boardwalks that go over the water. Tucked in a forest-like environment, there are plenty of trees for shade, and the view around the trail can’t be beat. Swimming isn’t allowed at this man-made lake, but you can fish and canoe in the water, or try out any of the other activities available in the lake park.

What to do there: Walk, jog, run or bike the 2.8-mile greenway trail around the lake, or try fishing or canoeing in the water. Play bocce or tennis at the courts provided, or take some swings in the batting cage (available on a first-come, first-served basis when not being used by youth baseball leagues). There’s an outdoor picnic shelter available to rent at the park, as well as indoor space in the Lake Lynn Community Center, which also has a fitness room and offers classes and programs. Two playgrounds, for different age groups, are also available.

Location: 7921 Ray Rd., Raleigh

Hours: The outdoor spaces, including the lake, are generally open dawn to dusk every day. Community center hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Info: raleighnc.gov/places/lake-lynn-park

8. Lake Michie

Why it’s great: Anglers love smaller Lake Michie for the largemouth bass fishing in a more lowkey setting than you’ll find in some of the area’s larger lakes.

What to do there: We already mentioned the great fishing (you do need a license and a fishing pass) but there’s also canoe and kayak rentals (with an ADA accessible boat house and dock). There’s no swimming here, and no dogs allowed at or in the lake. See the website below for a list of fees.

Location: 2802 Bahama Road, Bahama (Durham County)

Hours: Open 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from March 11 through November 7, 2022.

Info: dprplaymore.org

Joe Weller baits his hook under a beautiful blue sky filled with puffy clouds as he and his friend Camden Schiman, left, try their luck at Shelley Lake in Raleigh in a July 2014 file photo. They were there with Joe’s mom, Judy Weller.
9. Lake Raleigh

Why it’s great: Located less than three miles from downtown Raleigh on N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus, the 75-acre Lake Raleigh is called “Centennial’s Hidden Gem.” Originally created as a reservoir for the city of Raleigh in the 1900s, it now offers a “sprawling oasis” with plenty of opportunities for recreation and relaxation.

What to do there: Only non-motorized watercraft are allowed on the lake, so the water should be smooth for any canoes, kayaks or paddleboards. Cast your reel from the two fishing piers available, and chances are you’ll catch a largemouth bass, catfish or other species. Go for a walk on the recreational trails, or hop on one of two main greenway trails that connect to the park. Biking is allowed on the paved greenway. Ready for some competition? Play a round on the nine-hole disc golf course.

Location: Located on N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus in Raleigh, with three main access points. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, paid parking is available at the Poulton lot on Partners Way. At all other times, parking is free anywhere on campus, and parking is also available at the waterfront on Main Campus Drive. You can also park at the Park Alumni Center (2450 Alumni Dr.) or Centennial Campus Middle School (1900 Main Campus Dr.).

Hours: Open dawn until dusk year-round.

Info: centennial.ncsu.edu/thrive/lake-raleigh

Harrison Cole, left, and Ben Leeds time fishing on Lake Johnson in Raleigh in a May 2015 file photo.
10. Shelley Lake

Why it’s great: Shelley Lake Park is one of the most popular lake parks in Raleigh, even among those who never interact with the water. It’s easily accessible (just off West Millbrook Road with plenty of parking) with a nice, wide trail looping the lake. When the weather’s nice, it feels like half of Raleigh is out there.

What to do there: Many people flock to Shelley Lake to walk, jog or bike the two miles of paved scenic greenways that loop around the lake. But there are also concrete basketball courts, playgrounds and the Sertoma Arts Center. But if you here for the water, you’re probably fishing. You can fish from the docks or pedestrian bridge (you need a license), but no bank fishing is allowed. There’s also no personal watercraft allowed on the lake and no swimming.

Location: 1400 W. Millbrook Road, Raleigh

Hours: Dusk till dawn

Info: raleighnc.gov/places/shelley-lake-park

