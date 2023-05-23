7 swimsuit cover-ups under $50 from Nordstrom Rack you’ll be excited to wear on vacation
Heading to the beach or pool this summer? If yes, then you’re definitely going to need a great cover-up to bring along.
La Blanca Island Fare Cover-Up Midi Dress$45 $103Save $58
O'Neill Wilder Lace Trim Cover-Up$30 $60Save $30
O'Neill Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress$25 $50Save $25
Boho Me Halter Neck Keyhole Cover-Up High/Low Maxi Dress$30 $74Save $44
Calvin Klein Sheer Mesh Cover-Up Tunic$35 $98Save $63
Elan Halter Neck Cover-Up Dress$28 $44Save $16
Maaji Midnight Garden Sophie Cover-Up Dress$48 $98Save $50
Not only is a cover-up crucial for giving your skin a break from the sun’s powerful rays but it’s also usually suggested when walking through hotel lobbies to the pool or heading into a restaurant for a bite to eat. And while an old tee and jeans shorts are always an option, a chic cover-up can totally elevate your look even if you’re covered in sunscreen and salt water.
Keep scrolling for seven pretty swimsuit cover-ups from Nordstrom Rack that are all on sale for less than $50.
