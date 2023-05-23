Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

7 swimsuit cover-ups under $50 from Nordstrom Rack you’ll be excited to wear on vacation

Heading to the beach or pool this summer? If yes, then you’re definitely going to need a great cover-up to bring along.

Not only is a cover-up crucial for giving your skin a break from the sun’s powerful rays but it’s also usually suggested when walking through hotel lobbies to the pool or heading into a restaurant for a bite to eat. And while an old tee and jeans shorts are always an option, a chic cover-up can totally elevate your look even if you’re covered in sunscreen and salt water.

Keep scrolling for seven pretty swimsuit cover-ups from Nordstrom Rack that are all on sale for less than $50.

Nordstrom Rack La Blanca Island Fare Cover-Up Midi Dress $45 $103 Save $58 This lacey cover-up is the perfect thing to toss on before heading to the beach bar or to dinner straight from the pool. $45 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack O'Neill Wilder Lace Trim Cover-Up $30 $60 Save $30 If you got a little too much sun on your shoulders the day before, protect your skin and still look stylish with this lace-trimmed design. $30 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack O'Neill Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress $25 $50 Save $25 This sleeveless mini dress has so many sweet details. It also comes in rose and black, but this light purple shade is our top pick. $25 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Calvin Klein Sheer Mesh Cover-Up Tunic $35 $98 Save $63 Looking for something on the sexier side? This mesh tunic is great for wearing them walking through your hotel lobby to the pool while still showing off your fresh tan. $35 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Elan Halter Neck Cover-Up Dress $28 $44 Save $16 This dress is the epitome of easy-breezy. We love the halter neck and open-back combo along with this billowing skirt. $28 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Maaji Midnight Garden Sophie Cover-Up Dress $48 $98 Save $50 Match your summery setting by throwing on this floral dress. This sweet style features a tiered skirt and an adjustable back. $48 at Nordstrom Rack

