7 swimsuit cover-ups under $50 from Nordstrom Rack you’ll be excited to wear on vacation

Julia Webb
·1 min read

Heading to the beach or pool this summer? If yes, then you’re definitely going to need a great cover-up to bring along.

Not only is a cover-up crucial for giving your skin a break from the sun’s powerful rays but it’s also usually suggested when walking through hotel lobbies to the pool or heading into a restaurant for a bite to eat. And while an old tee and jeans shorts are always an option, a chic cover-up can totally elevate your look even if you’re covered in sunscreen and salt water.

Keep scrolling for seven pretty swimsuit cover-ups from Nordstrom Rack that are all on sale for less than $50.

Nordstrom Rack

La Blanca Island Fare Cover-Up Midi Dress

$45$103Save $58
This lacey cover-up is the perfect thing to toss on before heading to the beach bar or to dinner straight from the pool.
$45 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

O'Neill Wilder Lace Trim Cover-Up

$30$60Save $30
If you got a little too much sun on your shoulders the day before, protect your skin and still look stylish with this lace-trimmed design.
$30 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

O'Neill Linnet Sleeveless Cover-Up Minidress

$25$50Save $25
This sleeveless mini dress has so many sweet details. It also comes in rose and black, but this light purple shade is our top pick.
$25 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Boho Me Halter Neck Keyhole Cover-Up High/Low Maxi Dress

$30$74Save $44
This tie-dye maxi cover-up is so pretty that it can definitely pass for a regular dress! The plunging neckline and open back are so flattering.
$30 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Calvin Klein Sheer Mesh Cover-Up Tunic

$35$98Save $63
Looking for something on the sexier side? This mesh tunic is great for wearing them walking through your hotel lobby to the pool while still showing off your fresh tan.
$35 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Elan Halter Neck Cover-Up Dress

$28$44Save $16
This dress is the epitome of easy-breezy. We love the halter neck and open-back combo along with this billowing skirt.
$28 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Maaji Midnight Garden Sophie Cover-Up Dress

$48$98Save $50
Match your summery setting by throwing on this floral dress. This sweet style features a tiered skirt and an adjustable back.
$48 at Nordstrom Rack

