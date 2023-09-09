Swifts may soon be gone from the UK. This simple house brick could save them

A 'swift brick' in action - Simon Stirrup / Alamy

One might think that ultra-passionate Taylor Swift obsessives have an exclusive claim to the term “Swifties”. But now a new group with a far more significant cause has emerged to challenge them for the title: ordinary Britons fighting for the survival of the swift.

Swifts, graceful and sooty brown, make Britain and Ireland their home from late April to mid-September. With a top speed of 69mph, they migrate to and from sub-Saharan Africa every year, refuelling in Portugal and France but otherwise sleeping, eating, mating and grooming themselves mid-air on their 4,000-mile migration. Their distinctive screaming is an evocative sound of our warmer months, their darting bodies silhouetted black against the summer sky.

But swift numbers are in freefall. Between 1995 and 2021, the British Trust for Ornithology recorded a 62 per cent decline in the species. It is believed numbers have fallen further in the past two years from 59,000 breeding pairs to 48,000. Swifts and three other cavity-nesting species – the house martin, starling and house sparrow – are now on the red list of endangered British birds, meaning they are the most at risk of extinction.

Swifts are now of the red list of endangered British birds

The decline has been triggered by falling numbers of flying insects and spiders, which swifts eat, and habitat loss. They tend to nest in the cavities and crevices of older buildings and return to the same site to mate with the same breeding partner every year of their lives. When buildings are demolished, cavities are sealed up to improve energy efficiency or newbuilds go up without any nooks and crannies, it can have devastating consequences. If the cavity they nest in every year is sealed, they can injure themselves in their attempts to break through, by repeatedly flying into it.

“After nine months on the wing, 8,000 miles and two crossings of the Sahara, they get back home and fatally break their wings desperately trying to get in,” explains Hannah Bourne-Taylor, author of Fledgling and an enthusiastic swiftie. “If they don’t die trying to get in, they can’t find another nesting site in time to breed, so they can’t contribute to their plummeting population. It’s not evil intent – people aren’t actively blocking swifts out of their homes. But, because of the push for insulation, there is a horrible paradox between environmental needs and those needs having inadvertently catastrophic effects.”

Her campaigning has seen nearly 110,000 members of the public sign a petition in favour of making swift bricks mandatory in all new houses. Costing £30 and requiring no maintenance, these hollow bricks provide a home for cavity-nesting birds and received cross-party support in the resultant Commons debate in July.

A swift brick nest box in the wall of a newly built house in Bradford-on-Avon - Nick Upton / Alamy

This week Lord Goldsmith, the Tory peer who resigned as a minister in June in protest against government “apathy” towards the environment, tabled an amendment to the Levelling-up Bill that would make the bricks compulsory. The amendment was not moved but Goldsmith is still confident the Government will implement it.

“The effect of requiring their inclusion in new homes would be huge,” he says. “Modern homes are structurally unaccommodating for nature, and cavity-nesting birds like swifts in particular. It is a key reason why their numbers are collapsing and why they have been added to the dreaded red list of the most endangered species. This simple step can reverse that and all the evidence is that it would be a wildly popular decision.”

Currently, local government decides whether swift bricks are compulsory or not and only five of the 455 planning authorities in England enforce them. Some builders have voluntarily chosen to install them, including Barratt Developments which has fitted more than 4,000 since 2016 in partnership with the RSPB. “The brick is designed to fit into all traditional house types during construction and takes the place of a single brick with the nest chamber sitting within the external wall cavity,” says Helen Nyul, the head of biodiversity at Barratt. “Once installed, it is designed to last the lifetime of the building and requires no maintenance.”

Unfortunately, this is the exception rather than the rule, even if some local campaigners have won over local developers in innovative ways. Taylor Wimpey, for example, decided to include swift boxes in a development in Leeds after Helen Lucy, a local artist and bird enthusiast, sent them a handwritten and self-illustrated booklet about swifts and how the bricks can help them. “If we don’t make provision for the swifts they will become extinct in this country,” she said. “This is one thing we can do to help them very easily.”

For those of us who do not own a newbuild or a housebuilding firm, there are other steps that can help swifts recover. “Look up and notice in the summer months if you are lucky enough to have these birds nesting in the nooks and crannies of your house,” says Bourne-Taylor. “If you do, safeguard them, leave that nesting site and if you have to get rid of the hole for whatever reason, you can retrofit or add a swift brick or an external nest box. Those who don’t have them already can also retrofit or get an external nest box.”

With the help of Swifites like her, these beautiful birds have not had their last hurrah just yet.