Swifties Documented *All* The Changes She Made In 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Hill/TAS23 - Getty Images

There is officially less than one week until the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift fans across the internet are in full sleuth mode hunting for clues about the re-record.

Fans have spotted differences between the original Speak Now and Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

From documenting and discussing known changes down to the literal second to creating side-by-side OG and TV comparisons for "Back to December," here's every difference fans have spotted between the original Speak Now and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) so far (plus some vault track info for good measure).

What changes has Taylor Swift made to the songs on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

We can only assume that, as she has with previous Taylor's Version releases, Taylor probably made Speak Now (Taylor's Version) a pretty faithful recreation of the OG Speak Now album. However, as some pre-saving Swifities have noted, most of the tracks on the album are a tiny bit shorter or longer than the original versions.

This chart, created by @blessedswifty on Twitter, breaks down exactly how the song lengths vary:



Most of the songs are 1-3 seconds longer than their 2010 Speak Now counterparts, except for "Innocent," "Superman," and "Ours," which are one, two, and three seconds shorter than the original versions, respectively, and "Long Live," which is the lone track that's exactly the same length on both versions of the album.

Do the songs on Speak Now (Taylor's Version) sound the same as the original versions?

We'll have to wait for Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s July 7 drop to evaluate every. single. song. for any/all changes, but for the time being, you can obsessively listen for subtle differences between the 2010 version of "Back to December" and "Back to December" (Taylor's Version) thanks to this side-by-side comparison from @TheSwiftSociety.

🎶| "Back To December (2010)" and "Back To December (Taylor's Version)"pic.twitter.com/fYTJbOPqf3 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 30, 2023

And for the record/in case you're a purist about only listening to songs Taylor has personally sent out into the world, "Back to December" (Taylor's Version) wasn't a leak—fans got a chance to listen to the re-recorded song a week before the SN(TV) released when it was featured in the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

What does Speak Now (Taylor's Version) have in common with Taylor Swift's other re-recorded albums?

Well, for one thing, as @TheSwiftSociety pointed out on Twitter, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) happens to be the exact same length as Fearless (Taylor's Version): 1 hour and 46 minutes. As for what that specific length of time might ~mean~ though? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

🎶| "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is 1 hour and 46 minutes long



— The same length as "Fearless TV" pic.twitter.com/SF4zn8WGRX — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 30, 2023

What do we know about the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault songs?

Since Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is available to pre-save on multiple streaming platforms, fans have a sneak peek at the titles of the album's vault tracks—as well as their runtimes and the featured artists who appear on a couple of them. The Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault songs are:

"Electric Touch (Taylor's Version)"

"When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor's Version)"

"I Can See You (Taylor's Version)"

"Castles Crumbling (Taylor's Version)"

"Foolish One (Taylor's Version)"

"Timeless (Taylor's Version)"

Two of the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault tracks have feature artists—and they're both dream collabs that will have your 2010 self feeling MOST pleased. "Electric Touch (Taylor's Version)" features Fall Out Boy and "Castles Crumbling (Taylor's Version)" features Hayley Williams.

Finally, we know the lengths of the vault tracks (once again courtesy of @TheSwiftSociety), all of which clock in at more than four minutes long:

‼️| Speak Now (TV) Vault songs lengths



— All of them are over 4 minutes pic.twitter.com/fbjnltOAAK — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 30, 2023





