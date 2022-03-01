Swift Navigation and Taoglas Announce Partnership to Bring Integrated Precision GNSS Solutions to Automotive and Industrial Customers

SAN FRANCISCO and DUBLIN, Ireland, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and Taoglas®, a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world, have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Taoglas and Swift technologies to deliver pre-tested, low-risk, high-precision GNSS solutions to a broad customer base, including autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications.

Starting with the Taoglas EDGE™ Locate IoT platform and EDGE RTK Starter Kit pre-integrated with Swift’s Skylark™ precise positioning service, this partnership will provide seamless positioning solutions for automotive, micromobility, delivery, robotic and industrial customers. Bringing pre-integrated, high-accuracy positioning products to these industries in an easy-to-implement solution will greatly improve the accuracy of the positioning data delivered, creating a multitude of operational efficiencies.

Together, Swift and Taoglas deliver high-precision GNSS solutions to customers around the globe by utilizing Taoglas’ IoT platforms and Swift’s Skylark seamless, cloud-based corrections—available in advanced SSR (State Space Representation) or industry standard formats. The proven performance of Taoglas products with Skylark, allows customers to bypass module-level validation, integration and engineering efforts; Swift and Taoglas have done the work to deliver an out-of-the-box solution.

“Swift Navigation is excited to begin this partnership with Taoglas and align our visions of making accurate positioning easily accessible across industries,” said Swift CEO, Timothy Harris. “We look forward to offering our products as an integrated solution to make it easier for customers across the globe to benefit from affordable and accurate positioning.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ronan Quinlan, Co-Founder and Joint CEO of Taoglas said “We are delighted to be partnering with Swift Navigation to enable companies to overcome the challenges of delivering their high-precision positioning based IoT solutions.” He added “our worldwide team of design, development, test and manufacturing engineers is dedicated to delivering IoT software and hardware solutions on time, the first time for leading technology enterprises.”

Additional products will soon be available from Swift, Taoglas and their channel partners. Customers have the ability to pre-order now by contacting sales@swiftnav.com or oemiotsales@taoglas.com.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we navigate and understand our planet. Swift’s precise positioning technology platform improves location accuracy from several meters to centimeter-level and is used by millions of devices across the globe. Swift’s technology is trusted by users across industries, enabling safer driving, improving efficiency for last-mile delivery and commercial transport operations, increasing accuracy for mobile devices and creating new possibilities for rail, robotics and machine control. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com. Follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

ABOUT TAOGLAS

Taoglas is a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world. Our solutions include advanced components and technologies and help OEMs, enterprises, and communities to resolve the complexities of bringing digital transformation solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Focused on best-in-class, high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies, Taoglas has unique expertise in integrating and commercializing highly complex technology solutions. We utilize this expertise for our home-grown connected smart services such as Taoglas Waste Insights™ as well as being a trusted advisor to OEMs and enterprises regardless of where they are on their digital transformation journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas has proven expertise across the transportation, waste management, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

