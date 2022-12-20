Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Swift Haulage Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = RM73m ÷ (RM1.4b - RM289m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Swift Haulage Berhad has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Logistics industry average of 4.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Swift Haulage Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past one year, Swift Haulage Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Swift Haulage Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Swift Haulage Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And in the last year, the stock has given away 47% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Swift Haulage Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

