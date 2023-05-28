Swiderski’s goal lifts Charlotte FC to 1-0 victory against Galaxy

Karol Swiderski’s goal in the 73rd minute lifted Charlotte FC to a 1-0 win against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

Swiderski’s game-winner off Justin Meram’s corner kick ended the Crown’s two-game losing streak and dealt the Galaxy its third straight shutout loss in MLS play.

The Galaxy’s chance to rally was diminished when Chicharito was given his second yellow card — an automatic red card — for a reckless challenge on Derrick Jones in the 85th minute. Los Angeles had to play a man down the rest of the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Galaxy (2-9-3, 9 points) hasn’t scored in an MLS match since Dejan Joveljic’s game-winner in the first minute of stoppage time in a 2-1 victory against San Jose on May 14. The Galaxy scored twice in a shutout win against its local rival, Los Angeles FC, in the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, but LAFC didn’t play several of their key players.

After neither team had a major opportunity to score for most of the game, Charlotte FC (6-6-3, 21 points) broke through midway through the second half.

Meram’s corner kick made it through the penalty box untouched to the far post, where Swiderski used his left foot to deflect his team-high-tying fourth goal of the season past goalie Jonathan Bond and into the back of the net.

Kristijan Kahlina made two saves to post his first shutout of the season after recording seven last year in his first season in the MLS. Bond made three saves for the Galaxy.

Los Angeles maintained possession for 51.6 percent of the match but put just two of its 14 shots on target. The Galaxy completed 85.2 percent of its 455 passes.

Charlotte FC put four of its 12 shots on target and completed 81.4 percent of its 431 passes.